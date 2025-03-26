15 Best Bourbons To Add To Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

The marriage of bourbon and vanilla ice cream might just be the most underrated dessert combination in American culinary history. While the pairing isn't novel, the specific bourbon you choose can transform a simple scoop of homemade ice cream into a sophisticated dessert. The caramel, vanilla, and oak notes in well-crafted bourbon naturally complement the creamy sweetness of ice cream, which creates layers of flavor.

But not all bourbons are created equal when it comes to this pairing. Some bring too much heat, while others might be too subtle, disappearing entirely against the cold, fatty backdrop of cream. The art lies in finding bourbons with the perfect balance of flavor intensity, complexity, and complementary notes that enhance rather than compete with the ice cream. As a food journalist with experience in the beverage industry, I'll walk you through some exceptional selections that transform this simple pairing into something truly extraordinary. From affordable everyday options to special occasion splurges, these selections represent the full spectrum of what makes bourbon and ice cream a match made in heaven.