15 Best Bourbons To Add To Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream
The marriage of bourbon and vanilla ice cream might just be the most underrated dessert combination in American culinary history. While the pairing isn't novel, the specific bourbon you choose can transform a simple scoop of homemade ice cream into a sophisticated dessert. The caramel, vanilla, and oak notes in well-crafted bourbon naturally complement the creamy sweetness of ice cream, which creates layers of flavor.
But not all bourbons are created equal when it comes to this pairing. Some bring too much heat, while others might be too subtle, disappearing entirely against the cold, fatty backdrop of cream. The art lies in finding bourbons with the perfect balance of flavor intensity, complexity, and complementary notes that enhance rather than compete with the ice cream. As a food journalist with experience in the beverage industry, I'll walk you through some exceptional selections that transform this simple pairing into something truly extraordinary. From affordable everyday options to special occasion splurges, these selections represent the full spectrum of what makes bourbon and ice cream a match made in heaven.
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
This bourbon strikes an ideal balance between complexity and approachability with its rich notes of brown sugar, toffee, and dried fruit that perfectly complement vanilla ice cream. The natural vanilla and caramel flavors in Buffalo Trace's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey enhance these same elements in the ice cream, creating a harmonious blend. At 90 proof, it provides just enough warmth to cut through the cold dessert without overwhelming your palate with alcohol heat.
As the ice cream slowly melts, subtle notes of cinnamon and oak emerge, as well. Warming the bourbon slightly before adding about a tablespoon per scoop releases more aromatic compounds and enhances its vanilla and caramel notes. This Buffalo Trace bottle typically costs less than $30, making it a great everyday option that delivers premium results without breaking the bank.
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked is a top-shelf bourbon that can enhance your ice cream through its unique twice-barreled aging. This method creates rich chocolate, marzipan, and oak flavors that transform vanilla ice cream into something resembling a deconstructed bourbon crème brûlée. The appeal of Double Oaked comes from its smooth texture and natural sweetness. Unlike stronger spirits that can overwhelm cold desserts, this 90.4-proof bourbon maintains a silky feel that complements ice cream perfectly. The initial aging in charred barrels followed by finishing in toasted barrels produces a sweetness which requires no additional mixers.
The bourbon's dark chocolate and maple notes become more pronounced as the ice cream melts, creating an almost sauce-like consistency. For best results, place a few drops on the plate before adding your ice cream, then drizzle more on top for perfect distribution throughout. At about $55 per bottle, Double Oaked offers a sophistication and depth that justify paying a more premium price for special occasions.
Maker's Mark 46
Maker's Mark 46 improves on the classic version by adding French oak staves to fully aged Maker's Mark barrels. This creates an ideal ice cream companion with hints of baked apple, warm spices, and caramelized vanilla, which enhance the ice cream without overwhelming it.
At 94 proof, this perfectly balanced bourbon is both complex and approachable. The French oak aging adds a subtle structure that complements the richness of the ice cream while giving a sophistication you don't find often in dessert pairings. Its smooth finish avoids the harsh characteristics sometimes present in higher-proof bourbons. Creating small indentations in the ice cream and filling them with approximately half an ounce of bourbon prevents an immediate dissipation, and it gradually integrates with the vanilla. The red winter wheat in the mash bill produces a natural sweetness, making Maker's Mark 46 a refined yet straightforward choice at approximately $40 per bottle.
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Four Roses Small Batch Select turns simple vanilla ice cream into a sophisticated experience. This non-chill-filtered, 104-proof bourbon combines six distinct recipes, creating complex flavors that unfold gradually. Initial berry, orange, and oak notes develop into deeper spice, cocoa, and mint hints that make each bite a discovery.
What makes this bourbon special for ice cream is its perfect balance. Despite its strength, it delivers complexity without harsh alcohol heat, allowing its full range to shine against the cold, creamy background. The high rye content adds pleasant spiciness to counter the dessert's sweetness. For best results, incorporate a tablespoon into your ice cream base before churning, then drizzle more over each serving. This creates depth while preserving aromatic qualities that might otherwise disappear during freezing. At about $60, Four Roses Small Batch Select is a premium choice, but its complexity justifies the investment.
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style makes a strong impression at 115 proof, but don't let its strength discourage you from this excellent pairing. Created to mimic medicinal whiskey from the Prohibition era, its intense chocolate, cherry, and pepper profile creates a striking contrast against cool, creamy ice cream, elevating a simple dessert to a memorable experience.
This bourbon's depth and richness make it ideal for ice cream. The high proof maintains its character even when chilled, while pronounced char and fruit notes create a complex sauce-like effect as it mixes with melting ice cream. Its powerful vanilla and caramel base amplifies similar notes in your dessert while adding fruit and spice dimensions that would be impossible to achieve through more traditional ingredients. Given its intensity, start with just a teaspoon per scoop. At around $65, it's a special occasion bourbon delivering unforgettable dessert experiences if you like bold flavors.
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel uses a specialized finishing technique perfect for ice cream pairings. After standard aging, it spends additional time in toasted rather than charred barrels, emphasizing dessert-friendly caramelized sugar, graham cracker, and marshmallow notes that naturally complement frozen treats. At 94 proof, it provides enough structure for rich homemade ice cream without an overwhelming heat. Its remarkable aroma is what truly distinguishes it, creating an engaging scent before the first bite.
Try creating a bourbon affogato variation: place a scoop of vanilla ice cream in a small glass, then pour one ounce of slightly warmed bourbon around the edges. The warm liquid will create attractive melt patterns while releasing aromas that complement vanilla perfectly. The natural sweetness means no additional sugar is needed, allowing both the ice cream and bourbon's qualities to shine.
Knob Creek 12 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey
Knob Creek 12 Year's lengthy barrel time develops a pronounced oak character with notes of maple, nutmeg, and tobacco, which beautifully counter the vanilla ice cream's sweetness. At 100 proof, it maintains a surprising smoothness that blends effortlessly with dairy. This extended aging creates depth and a finish that evolves as the ice cream melts, offering an experience that transforms with each bite. Its natural vanilla and caramel foundation pairs perfectly with homemade ice cream while adding complexity that ordinary flavorings simply cannot achieve.
For an elegant presentation, try creating bourbon wells in your ice cream. After scooping, press the back of a warm spoon to form small depressions, then pour in about half an ounce of room-temperature bourbon. This technique keeps the bourbon contained within the ice cream instead of draining away, creating pockets of concentrated flavor.
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
This barrel-proof bourbon (at 116.8 proof) packs an intensity that might seem surprising for a dessert, but when used properly, it creates a remarkable experience with bourbon-infused vanilla ice cream. Wild Turkey Rare Breed's distinctive spice, orange peel, and pepper notes cut through rich ice cream, balancing the sweet, creamy base. What makes this bourbon special is its concentrated flavor. Even against cold ice cream, it holds its character, with flavors that develop as your dessert melts.
Since this bourbon is powerful, use it sparingly. Try using an eyedropper to place small dots around your scoop, creating bursts of flavor throughout rather than overwhelming everything at once. Another option is infusing heavy cream with it before making your vanilla ice cream, letting the flavors blend while dissipating some of the alcohol. At about $50, Rare Breed gives you excellent value for a barrel-proof bourbon while delivering serious intensity.
Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey has emerged as a craft-distilling star with qualities perfect for enhancing vanilla ice cream. This Washington state bourbon follows a unique process — open-top fermentation and five-year aging in heavily charred oak — resulting in crème brûlée, cinnamon, and toasted coconut notes that naturally complement dairy desserts. At 90 proof, it hits the sweet spot — strong enough to maintain flavor when cold, but approachable enough not to overwhelm the palate with alcohol heat. Its natural creaminess and vanilla character enhance similar notes in homemade ice cream while adding complexity you can't get from regular flavoring.
Try layering it: Place small spoonfuls of ice cream in a parfait glass with about a quarter teaspoon of bourbon between each layer. This creates beautiful layers while ensuring the bourbon is distributed evenly throughout. Its strong vanilla flavor means a little goes a long way, so one bottle (which costs around $40-45) will enhance many desserts.
Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage
Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage offers perhaps the best value for bourbon and ice cream pairings. This vintage-dated bourbon typically ages seven to eight years and delivers impressive complexity at an accessible price (usually under $30). Each barrel varies slightly, but you can count on honeyed graham cracker, toffee, and baking spice notes that naturally complement homemade vanilla ice cream. Its great balance and approachable 86.6 proof make it ideal for desserts. The lower alcohol content lets you use more without overwhelming the ice cream, while the extended aging adds sophisticated oak notes that prevent it from being too sweet. Subtle dried fruit flavors create interesting contrasts to the vanilla's straightforward sweetness.
For an easy yet impressive presentation, try a simple bourbon à la mode: Place a scoop of vanilla ice cream in a rocks glass, then pour about half an ounce of room-temperature bourbon around the edges. It will pool at the bottom, creating a self-saucing effect as the ice cream gradually melts. This changes throughout eating, with the final bites offering the most concentrated flavor. The excellent quality-to-price ratio makes this bourbon perfect for regular enjoyment, not just special occasions.
W.L. Weller Special Reserve
W.L. Weller Special Reserve brings wheated bourbon's distinctive character to ice cream pairings. By replacing the traditional rye with wheat, it creates a naturally softer, sweeter profile, featuring butterscotch, honeyed bread, and cinnamon notes that complement vanilla ice cream perfectly. At 90 proof, this Buffalo Trace product has enough structure to maintain its identity when cold without an overwhelming alcohol presence. Its smooth palatability makes it especially suited for ice cream. Unlike some bourbons that might clash with cold dairy, Weller's wheat-forward character blends seamlessly, feeling like a natural extension of the ice cream itself. Subtle red fruit notes and gentle vanilla enhance similar qualities in your homemade creation while adding dimension.
To serve it with ice cream, try making bourbon floats: Place a vanilla ice cream scoop in a small glass, then pour one ounce of Weller in a circular motion around it. The bourbon creates beautiful caramel-colored streams while gradually incorporating into the melting ice cream. Its accessible flavor profile makes it excellent for your guests who might not consider themselves bourbon fans.
Old Forester 1897 Bottled in Bond Whiskey
This 100-proof bourbon honors the 1897 Bottled in Bond Act, which established quality standards for American whiskey. The legal requirements include four-year aging and 100-proof bottling, resulting in dark cherry, maple syrup, and black pepper notes, which create compelling complexity with vanilla ice cream. Its robust flavor holds up even when chilled, while the classic Old Forester mash bill, which is rich in rye, provides spice notes that perfectly counter the dairy sweetness. The pronounced barrel char adds a subtle smokiness that transforms an ordinary dessert into something sophisticated.
Try creating bourbon spheres by freezing small portions in round ice molds or silicone hemispheres, then placing these frozen bourbon balls alongside or within ice cream scoops. As they melt, they create concentrated flavors that mix with vanilla perfectly. At approximately $50, it's a mid-premium option with a great complexity.
Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Angel's Envy distinguishes itself through its port wine cask finishing process. After completing its initial aging in new charred oak barrels, this bourbon spends an additional three to six months in ruby port wine casks, developing complex notes of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and Madeira, which create fascinating depth when paired with vanilla ice cream. At 86.6 proof, it delivers remarkable flavor complexity without an overwhelming alcohol heat, making it accessible for desserts.
The wine-influenced character makes this bourbon especially suited for ice cream. The port finish introduces subtle berry and raisin notes that offer sophisticated counterpoints to vanilla flavors while simultaneously enhancing the creamy mouthfeel. For an elevated dessert presentation, consider creating a port-finished parfait by alternating small layers of vanilla ice cream with teaspoon-sized bourbon drizzles in a narrow glass, creating visual strata that promise different flavor intensities.
Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #5
Bardstown Bourbon Company's Fusion Series represents an innovative blending approach that works exceptionally well with ice cream. This bourbon combines the company's young whiskey components (typically aged two to three years) with mature sourced bourbon, balancing vibrant grain-forward notes with developed oak complexity. This series includes nine iterations, in total, but the resulting profile of the Fusion Series #5, in particular, offers pronounced vanilla custard, orange zest, and toasted almond characteristics that naturally harmonize with homemade ice cream. At 94.9 proof, this Fusion Series batch delivers enough structural integrity to maintain its identity when chilled while avoiding an overwhelming alcohol presence on the palate. The subtle citrus notes throughout the flavor profile create fascinating counterpoints to vanilla's inherent sweetness.
For an artistic presentation, consider creating bourbon drizzles by slightly warming the bourbon, then using a squeeze bottle to create delicate patterns over and around the ice cream. Priced at approximately $60-65, the Fusion Series #5 represents a premium option with a great flavor complexity worthy of special occasions.
Russell's Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon
Russell's Reserve 10 Year exemplifies traditional bourbon craftsmanship from legendary Wild Turkey distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell. This 90-proof expression shows remarkable maturity with pronounced vanilla bean, toffee, and baking spice characteristics that naturally complement homemade ice cream preparations. A full decade of aging in deeply charred American oak develops subtle tobacco and leather notes, providing sophisticated counterpoints to the frozen treat's inherent simplicity. The exceptional balance between sweet and spicy elements makes this bourbon particularly well-suited for desserts.
Wild Turkey's relatively low barrel entry proof creates a complexity that maintains character integrity even when chilled. For a refined presentation method, chill both the bourbon and serving glasses before scooping your vanilla ice cream. Place the cold scoop in the chilled glass, then slowly pour approximately half an ounce around the edges, creating amber streams that gradually incorporate as the ice cream melts.