Don't Put Roast Beef In The Air Fryer Without Taking One Crucial Step First
An air fryer is such a convenient tool to have in your kitchen. You can use it to make parmesan crusted brussel sprouts, whip up some 2-ingredient banana oat cookies, or to rescue soggy fast food fries. You can even cook roast beef in your airfryer. Yes, it might sound crazy, but it's true. There is, however, one crucial step you need to take during the cooking process to ensure you don't end up with a flavorless piece of meat: Ensure your spice or herb rub stays put by using olive oil.
Air fryers cook food by rapidly circulating hot air using a fan, much like a convection oven, but the perforated tray or basket helps the food crisp up. The fan is pretty powerful, which can cause herbs and spices to blow off some coated foods, like a roast.
Luckily, the fix is easy. To ensure your rub stays on the meat, simply mix the herbs and spices with a little olive oil to create a paste before adding them. All you need to do is spread the paste around the exterior of the meat and the oil should help everything stick during cooking. The combination may well lead to a better, more crispy crust.
What seasonings to use for air-fryer roast beef
A good air fryer roast beef rub can be made using simple ingredients like salt, pepper, and a flavorful olive oil. You only need a tablespoon or two of the oil, and a teaspoon or so of seasonings like thyme, onion, or garlic will work wonders. Mustard can also make for a delicious coating, and it won't fly off in the air fryer.
Once you've spread the paste all over the meat, all you need to do is cook it at about 360 degrees Farenheit for no longer than 30 minutes for a 2-pound piece of beef. Leave the meat in the air fryer for less time if you prefer it more pink — just make sure it reaches an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Try following this air fryer roast beef recipe and read up on our other tips you need for cooking roast beef in the air fryer if you want to try it out.
Wondering what else to look out for before cooking roast beef in the air fryer? A well-marbled piece of meat is a good start as it will have less of a chance of drying out. Pick out a good cut, make sure your seasonings stick, keep an eye on the clock, always rest the meat, and you should have a quick and delicious meal in no time.