Don't Put Roast Beef In The Air Fryer Without Taking One Crucial Step First

An air fryer is such a convenient tool to have in your kitchen. You can use it to make parmesan crusted brussel sprouts, whip up some 2-ingredient banana oat cookies, or to rescue soggy fast food fries. You can even cook roast beef in your airfryer. Yes, it might sound crazy, but it's true. There is, however, one crucial step you need to take during the cooking process to ensure you don't end up with a flavorless piece of meat: Ensure your spice or herb rub stays put by using olive oil.

Air fryers cook food by rapidly circulating hot air using a fan, much like a convection oven, but the perforated tray or basket helps the food crisp up. The fan is pretty powerful, which can cause herbs and spices to blow off some coated foods, like a roast.

Luckily, the fix is easy. To ensure your rub stays on the meat, simply mix the herbs and spices with a little olive oil to create a paste before adding them. All you need to do is spread the paste around the exterior of the meat and the oil should help everything stick during cooking. The combination may well lead to a better, more crispy crust.