What To Look Out For Before Cooking Roast Beef In The Air Fryer

There are several mistakes everyone makes with oven-roasted beef, such as picking the wrong cut, poorly seasoning the surface, or failing to let it rest. Preventing these rookie errors is just as important when making roast beef in the air fryer. However, there's one extra thing to look out for; you should a cut that has plenty of marbling to guarantee that your roast is as juicy and tender as possible.

Switch your air fryer on, and you'll hear the whirr of the internal fan whooshing hot air around the cavity. This is because air fryers are simply compact versions of fan-assisted or convection ovens, which swirl heat around to regulate an even temperature (standard ovens emit heat from the top and bottom elements, which means some areas are hotter than others). As the hot air in an air fryer is continuously on the move, it will hit every area of your roast, cooking it faster and perhaps even drying it out if left in there for too long.

The solution is to choose a tender cut that has an abundance of fine marbling through it. These feather-like striations of fat will render down readily and melt as your beef cooks, helping it to stay moist and succulent. While shank or shoulder are the best cuts of beef to slow cook, they have tougher muscle tissue, which simply won't have time to break down in the air fryer and elicit that juicy texture you look for in a roast.