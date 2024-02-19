11 Tips You Need For Cooking Roast Beef In The Air Fryer

Roast beef is the consummate cozy, comfort meal. There's not much better than beef cooked to tender perfection, ready to be sliced for a traditional roast beef sandwich, a roast beef po'boy, or served alongside your favorite vegetables. It's a hearty and satisfying dish that makes it easy to feed and please a crowd.

The only downside to a typical roast beef dinner is the time it takes to get it on the table. Cooking roast beef requires several steps: seasoning the meat, searing it, and then building a flavorful liquid to braise the roast in. This process can take more than two hours, depending on the size of your roast. The result is delicious but somewhat time-consuming. If you want to serve up fantastic roast beef in half the time, turn to your trusty air fryer.

Air fryers are a staple appliance in many kitchens. As a chef and recipe developer, I have used mine extensively to create dishes that are flavorful and fast. They have revolutionized the way we cook, and their convenience and simplicity make it simple to complete a variety of culinary tasks, from reheating leftovers to cooking everything from bacon to chicken wings. If you're willing to think outside the oven, you'll find your air fryer is a terrific choice for cooking roast beef. The best part? Air fryers can give you a flavorful, tender roast beef in under an hour. Follow these tips for the best air fryer roast beef.