For An Evenly Cooked Roast, Be Sure To Rotate Your Pans

When your roast or any other type of dish is cooking, make it a point to rotate your pans 180 degrees halfway through the cooking time. If you have roasts or other items on both the upper and lower racks, swap the trays' positions as well. That means the tray from the bottom goes to the top and vice versa. It's also wise to set a timer as a reminder to rotate your pans.

In the midst of multitasking in the kitchen, it's easy to forget that critical halftime. Therefore, a timer ensures you act promptly and don't lose track of time. And once you go in to rotate the trays, do it quickly since every second the oven stays open, it loses heat to the outside environment and increases your cooking time. More to that, have your oven mitts within arm's reach. Fumbling around looking for mitts will not only increase the time the oven door is open but may also put you at risk of burns.

And lastly, if what you're roasting requires a flip to cook evenly, do it when you rotate the pans. This minimizes the number of times you'll need to open the oven door, preserving its heat and maintaining a consistent cooking environment.