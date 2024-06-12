The Salt Technique You Need For Flavorful Beef Tenderloin

Tenderloin is one of the most sought-after cuts of beef, but if you want to see its full potential, you need to trust in the power of salt. Coming from the top of the cow's back, the tenderloin's appeal is right there in the name. As a muscle that doesn't get much work, the tenderloin is the most supple and tender cut of beef there is. Broken down, it gets turned into some of the most desirable and expensive steaks you can buy, like porterhouse and filet mignon. So, why is using salt right so essential for such a high-quality cut? It comes down to two other characteristics of tenderloin: It's an extremely lean piece of beef with little fat. This means it dries out easily, and since fat is flavor, it has a pretty mild taste. Salt can help with both, and the technique you need to be using is dry brining.

Dry brining is simple but will have a huge impact on your tenderloin. The night before you are going to cook your beef, season the entire outside of the roast with plenty of salt. Then, let it rest, uncovered, in the refrigerator overnight. It should sit for a minimum of 12 hours but can rest for 24 or more. Even if you change nothing else about your recipe, and no matter how you plan to cook it, this one step will ensure your tenderloin stays juicy and as flavorful as it can be.