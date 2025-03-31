13 Store-Bought Sauces To Elevate Your Pot Roast

There's nothing quite like a tender, slow-cooked pot roast on a cold day. It's deeply warming and comforting, and its savory aromas waft through the whole house as it cooks. There are countless pot roast recipes out there for you to choose from, whether you want to go with a classic flavor profile or harness some unique flavors (like a German-style pot roast with beer gravy) to make for a more unexpected dish. But if you're wanting to switch it up even further, you may be on the lookout for some interesting ingredients that can add a pop of flavor to an otherwise standard pot roast recipe.

However, just because you want to add more flavor to the dish doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of time and energy doing so. The following store-bought sauces make for especially simple additions to your weekend pot roast, and because you don't have to make them from scratch, they won't tack on any time to the already lengthy cooking process. Check your fridge or your pantry to see if you have any of these sauces on hand, and your next pot roast may just be the best you've ever made.