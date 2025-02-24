The Sauce That Instantly Gives Pot Roast More Flavor (It's Not Worcestershire)

It's pot roast season right now, which is a trick sentence because it's always pot roast season for people who love pot roast. While you're working on getting the timing down for a perfectly tender roast, it's also important to consider what you put into your sauce. Those flavors will imbue the meat during the long cooking process and give it its delicious taste, after all, so you should aim for something truly divine. Worcestershire sauce is the oft-overlooked ingredient that adds umami and a zesty tang to your pot roast, but it's not the crucial missing link we're talking about today. We're here to talk about hoisin sauce.

If you aren't familiar, hoisin sauce is a staple in Asian kitchens and cuisines. You can make your own at home or go out to the store to buy some at a fairly low cost. It's easy to incorporate it into all kinds of different sauces and marinades.

When you're adding it to pot roast, you ideally want to aim for 1 cup of hoisin sauce per 4 to 5 pounds of beef chuck roast. Just mix it in with your usual sauce ingredients, dump it into your slow cooker, and let the magic happen.