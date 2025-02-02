The Absolute Best Pot For Moist, Delicious Pot Roast
Making the perfect pot roast starts with the right equipment. The cookware you choose is just as important as the ingredients, setting the stage for a one pot meal that delivers deep, savory flavors and can easily feed a crowd. If you've been wondering what kind of kitchenware can help you turn out a pot roast worthy of a standing ovation, you're not alone.
To get the inside scoop, we asked Jesse Moore, corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, for his expert opinion. "I like my Le Creuset Dutch oven. My grandmother, on the other hand, had a blue [enamel] coated roasting dish," chef Moore shared. "I'm sure people are having a flashback of camping cookware as they read this — most would say a heavy bottomed, thick pot (holds heat and distributes evenly) that can be sealed with a tight-fitting lid to keep moisture in." Le Creuset Dutch ovens are celebrated for their ability to retain heat and their durability, and they were on our list of the best and most beautiful pots and pans. Whether you opt for a high-end Dutch oven or a nostalgic classic, the right pot will make all the difference in crafting a flavorful and tender roast.
Why dutch ovens are worth the investment
Dutch ovens aren't just cookware — they're a legacy in the kitchen. With roots tracing back centuries, these versatile pots have become a staple for both home cooks and professional chefs, thanks to their ability to handle everything from browning to slow braising, and their versatility extends far beyond pot roast. For instance, they're perfect for baking a fresh loaf of artisan bread, thanks to the way they trap steam and create a golden crust.
Or, if you're in the mood for comfort food, you can whip up creamy one pot pasta, where the Dutch oven's wide base and deep sides make it ideal for both preparing and serving the dish. You can even use it to fry crispy chicken or slow-cook bison chili for game day.