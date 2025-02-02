The Absolute Best Pot For Moist, Delicious Pot Roast

Making the perfect pot roast starts with the right equipment. The cookware you choose is just as important as the ingredients, setting the stage for a one pot meal that delivers deep, savory flavors and can easily feed a crowd. If you've been wondering what kind of kitchenware can help you turn out a pot roast worthy of a standing ovation, you're not alone.

To get the inside scoop, we asked Jesse Moore, corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, for his expert opinion. "I like my Le Creuset Dutch oven. My grandmother, on the other hand, had a blue [enamel] coated roasting dish," chef Moore shared. "I'm sure people are having a flashback of camping cookware as they read this — most would say a heavy bottomed, thick pot (holds heat and distributes evenly) that can be sealed with a tight-fitting lid to keep moisture in." Le Creuset Dutch ovens are celebrated for their ability to retain heat and their durability, and they were on our list of the best and most beautiful pots and pans. Whether you opt for a high-end Dutch oven or a nostalgic classic, the right pot will make all the difference in crafting a flavorful and tender roast.

