The Simplest Way To Cut Potatoes For Fries (Plus The Pros And Cons Of Peeling Your Spuds)
When you're craving french fries, it's easy to open up a bag of the best brand of frozen fries and toss them into the oven or air fryer. But if you've never tried your hand at making french fries at home, it's really not as challenging as you might think; with the right cutting technique, homemade fries can be quite simple. We consulted with Erin Colombi, Senior Vice President of Operations, and chef David Jutras at Fat Patty's, with locations in West Virginia and Kentucky (and soon-to-be New Jersey), about their preferred method for cutting potatoes for perfect french fries.
First and foremost, choose the right potato. McDonald's uses four varieties of potatoes for its famous fries, but Colombi and Jutras recommend russets: "Russet potatoes are ideal for French fries because of their high starch content and low moisture." Both factors are important for cooking fries that have crunchy exteriors and fluffy interiors.
Once you've washed your spuds and chosen whether to peel them or not, start by slicing each potato into ¼ to ½ inch slabs. Then, as our Fat Patty's pros told us, "Stack a few slabs on top of each other and cut them lengthwise again into sticks of your desired thickness." If you're not confident that your knife skills are up to snuff, Colombi and Jutras suggest using a mandoline or french fry cutter, like this one from PrepWorks. "These tools can help you achieve uniform cuts quickly and safely." Mandolines have notoriously sharp blades, but follow these tips for using a mandoline slicer, and cutting french fries will be a breeze.
To peel or not to peel, that is the question
Whether or not you peel the potatoes before cutting them depends on your personal taste and the type of fries you'll be making. For classic french fries and shoestring fries, you might prefer a smoother texture. For rustic or steak fries, the skin adds both texture and flavor. According to Colombi and Jutras, you should also consider the type of potato you'll be using, since different potatoes skins have different textures. "Russet potatoes have thicker skins that might be more noticeable," they told Tasting Table. "While Yukon Gold potatoes have thinner, more delicate skins that can be left on without affecting the final product too much." There are, however, both pros and cons to peeling potatoes for fries.
First, the pros: Peeled potatoes have a more uniform appearance, which some people find visually appealing. Potato skin can be bitter, so by removing it, you're eliminating a potentially bitter aftertaste. As to the cons: Skin-on fries have a rustic texture that's often desirable, and they'll taste more potato-y. As Colombi and Jutras further explained, "Potato skins are rich in nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Peeling them removes these beneficial components." Lastly, peeling potatoes, especially a large batch, takes time, and it's an extra labor-intensive step that you may be too rushed to take. Once you've cut your potatoes, you could fry them as Belgians do in beef tallow for a rich savory flavor, or cook them in an air fryer for never-soggy, extra-crispy fries.