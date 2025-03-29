The Simplest Way To Cut Potatoes For Fries (Plus The Pros And Cons Of Peeling Your Spuds)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're craving french fries, it's easy to open up a bag of the best brand of frozen fries and toss them into the oven or air fryer. But if you've never tried your hand at making french fries at home, it's really not as challenging as you might think; with the right cutting technique, homemade fries can be quite simple. We consulted with Erin Colombi, Senior Vice President of Operations, and chef David Jutras at Fat Patty's, with locations in West Virginia and Kentucky (and soon-to-be New Jersey), about their preferred method for cutting potatoes for perfect french fries.

First and foremost, choose the right potato. McDonald's uses four varieties of potatoes for its famous fries, but Colombi and Jutras recommend russets: "Russet potatoes are ideal for French fries because of their high starch content and low moisture." Both factors are important for cooking fries that have crunchy exteriors and fluffy interiors.

Once you've washed your spuds and chosen whether to peel them or not, start by slicing each potato into ¼ to ½ inch slabs. Then, as our Fat Patty's pros told us, "Stack a few slabs on top of each other and cut them lengthwise again into sticks of your desired thickness." If you're not confident that your knife skills are up to snuff, Colombi and Jutras suggest using a mandoline or french fry cutter, like this one from PrepWorks. "These tools can help you achieve uniform cuts quickly and safely." Mandolines have notoriously sharp blades, but follow these tips for using a mandoline slicer, and cutting french fries will be a breeze.