3 Delicious Ways To Use A Roast That Came Out Too Tough

You set out to make a deliciously tender pot roast to serve for tonight's dinner and lost track of time. Unfortunately, now you're left with a tougher piece of meat that has you feeling less-than-confident about placing it onto the table. Thankfully, all hope is not lost when it comes to that sturdy roast you're now faced with. We spoke to Kevin Chrisman, the executive chef at Golden Hour in North Carolina for tips on how we can quickly remedy such a seemingly dire situation.

With a bit of culinary creativity, you can restructure your planned meal and make use of the overcooked meat. From satisfying plates filled with tacos to comforting bowls of pasta, the roast you originally intended to serve can be sliced and diced and made anew. Sometimes necessity is the mother of invention, and Chrisman has given us full permission to get steam straight ahead into the next meal, unfazed and unbothered by any tough chunks of meat.