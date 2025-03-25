Ming River Sichuan Baijiu: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

This summer, I spent a month in China, where my instincts as a tequila professional led me in search of the local spirits selection. I expected to find the usual suspects (whisky, vodka, tequila... maybe some rum) but one drink appeared everywhere, poured into tiny clear stemmed glasses at nearly every meal: baijiu (白酒, pronounced "bye-jo"), China's ubiquitous national spirit. I realized, to my horror, that I had never actually tasted baijiu. That changed quickly as I found myself "ganbei-ing" through countless rounds at family dinners. It was an acquired taste but paired with food, it became very enjoyable. Upon returning, I searched for baijiu at my local digs but was met with blank stares. It dawned on me that a spirit so deeply woven into Chinese culture was virtually nonexistent here.

This is a familiar narrative for many who have traveled to China and one the founders of Ming River Baijiu decided to change. What sets Ming River apart isn't just its distinct flavor or production process; it's the unique challenge of selling a spirit most drinkers outside of China have never encountered. Unlike brands like Pendleton Whisky or Benchmark Bourbon, which can rely on consumers' familiarity with it's categories, Ming River must first introduce drinkers to baijiu as a spirit. It's not just selling bottles; it's about educating an entire market on a new beverage altogether. Recently, I reached out to Matthias Heger, cofounder of Ming River, to learn more about the brand.