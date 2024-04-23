Are You Supposed To Drink Baijiu Straight?

Baijiu, the best-selling alcohol in the world, is a clear and rather strong-tasting Chinese grain spirit, averaging 50% to 65% alcohol by volume (ABV). Pronounced "bye-j'yo," baijiu (or 白酒) means "white spirit" in Chinese. Outside of China and Asia, baijiu has grown in popularity among both younger drinkers and Western crowds in recent years. The baijiu industry in China is valued at billions of dollars, with one of the most popular labels, Kweichow Moutai, being worth over $40 billion. Its Moutai raked in nearly $50 million in 2023 alone, as per Brand Finance.

As early as 2016, Tasting Table predicted that baijiu would be the new mescal. We've also discussed extensively how you're supposed to drink baijiu. Traditionally, in China, you'd find baijiu served neat in shot glasses at the dining table alongside food, where it should be served neither cold nor warm but at room temperature. One often enjoys baijiu with others, either during holidays and celebrations, or after work with coworkers and superiors.

But is drinking baijiu straight the only way to enjoy this strong spirit? The answer is no. It's the traditional way of drinking baijiu, but the younger generations in China don't enjoy taking this spirit neat and straight. They prefer to dilute baijiu, infuse it with inclusions like fruits and spices, or enjoy it in cocktails.