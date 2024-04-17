What To Know About The 4 Main Types Of Baijiu Before Drinking

In the United States, baijiu (pronounced "bye-joe") isn't the most well-known spirit, with only a recent introduction to the cocktail and drinking scene. However, it's actually the top-selling liquor globally, thanks to a long tradition of consumption in China. As more bottles spread stateside, it's a grain spirit worth getting acquainted with.

For starters, baijiu's fermentation process is fascinating. Unlike most Western spirits, the grains — which include sorghum, rice, maize, and wheat — are typically fermented in solid form. The process usually takes place in an open pit that absorbs wild yeasts and microbes. However, some producers also preserve centuries-old yeasts, yielding traditional takes on the liquor.

Such an open-ended distillation process creates a diverse and complex palate. Notes range from tropical fruit to caramel, soy sauce, umami, and everything in between. Like the many types of rum, baijiu can be delineated into several substyles. However, it's most generally categorized into four main types: strong aroma, light aroma, sauce aroma, and rice aroma. By familiarizing yourself with each respective style, you can open yourself up to the captivating complexity of this spirit.