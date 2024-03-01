Triple-Distilled Liquor Vs Continuously Distilled: Is There A Difference?

Roughly two out of every three Americans drink alcohol, but that ageless pastime wouldn't be the same without distillation. For the casual drinker, the process of making liquor may seem boring and complex but even having a vague understanding of what's happening behind the scenes can help you make sense of unfamiliar spirits. If you're trying to branch out from your habitual sipper, knowing what type of distillation you prefer can give you the confidence you need to venture into new territory.

Two common methods of distillation are triple distillation and continuous distillation. There are other methods than these, but these two are a good jumping-off point for the rest of them. Most liquors don't advertise their distillation method on the bottle unless it's a unique selling point, but if you have a specific brand of alcohol that you're curious about, it shouldn't be difficult to find out how it's distilled with a quick search online. Once you understand why a distiller might choose one method over the other, you might find that you're able to guess how a specific bottle was distilled on your own.

As a general overview, distillation works by heating whatever liquid is inside the still until it evaporates. The evaporated alcohol then gets cooled down to condense it back into a liquid, which will eventually become what goes into the bottle. How that process of evaporation and condensation gets done changes from method to method and there's plenty of room for innovation within these broader categories.