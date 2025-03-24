4 Potential Reasons Your Biscuits Didn't Rise In The Oven

Whether making buttermilk sweet corn biscuits to serve alongside tonight's dinner or preparing biscuits and gravy to carry to the breakfast table, nailing the flavor and texture of homemade biscuits can make or break your meal. For tips on how to ensure that your next batch of biscuits is as tender and fluffy as possible, we spoke to chef Jay Craddick, the executive chef at Humble Baron, who certainly knows a thing or two about making baked goods.

According to Craddick, there are several reasons why your biscuits may not be rising. From following exact instructions on the recipe to controlling temperatures, small adjustments in the kitchen can have a significant impact when it comes to pulling warm biscuits out of the oven. With a bit of intention and practice, the fluffy biscuits you place into a basket for tonight's dinner party can rival those served at a restaurant. Get your favorite butters and jams ready; your next batch of biscuits is about to rise to new heights.