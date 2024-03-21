Butter Dip Biscuits Are The Fluffy Creation That's Swimming In Flavor
Butter dip buttermilk biscuits are literally called butter swim biscuits, so if you're a lover of all things gooey and golden, this is the recipe for you. Creamy swashes of butter on warm biscuits are a given. But biscuits swimming in butter? Consider it a definite yes.
While fluffy, Southern biscuit recipes incorporate butter directly into a shaggy dough, spongy buttery dip biscuits take a different approach. You'll keep butter separate from the biscuit's sticky, doughy mixture and place melted butter straight into an oiled or spray-up baking dish before adding batter to make the biscuits. The buttery pool will help create a toothy texture on the bottom of the biscuits that is just as golden as the surface layer.
Though you may find the dough to make butter dip biscuits much stickier than other more traditional biscuit recipes, the butter the biscuit dough is set into will result in an irresistibly light biscuit to sink your teeth into. Thankfully, the recipe to make these chewy biscuits is simple enough that you don't need much culinary prowess to be on your way to biting into thick, spongy biscuits that have been bathed in salted butter.
Stock up on salted butter to make these biscuits
The ingredients to make butter dip biscuits can be modified to suit what you have stocked in your kitchen. Swap buttermilk for milk or try using a milk alternative, and if you don't have salted butter on hand, simply add extra salt to unsalted butter for optimal flavor. If you find the biscuit batter to be too sticky and difficult to work with, you can roll the doughy mass in flour to make it easier to lay into the buttery soak.
Once you've poured the mixture into your prepared baking dish, you may notice some of the butter rises and rests on the surface of the batter. Don't worry: This buttery sauna will keep the biscuits moist and flavorful as they cook, and in less than a half hour, you'll have fluffy, golden biscuits ready to serve. Be sure to keep an eye on your biscuits since baking times can vary, and insert a toothpick into the middle of your golden biscuits to be sure the biscuits are cooked all the way through.
Freeze these biscuits for up to three months or keep them in an airtight container in the fridge for a week. Whether you dress these beauties fresh out of the oven with a classic homemade jam or present these treats alongside tonight's dinner, you'll want to repeat this recipe again and again.