Butter Dip Biscuits Are The Fluffy Creation That's Swimming In Flavor

Butter dip buttermilk biscuits are literally called butter swim biscuits, so if you're a lover of all things gooey and golden, this is the recipe for you. Creamy swashes of butter on warm biscuits are a given. But biscuits swimming in butter? Consider it a definite yes.

While fluffy, Southern biscuit recipes incorporate butter directly into a shaggy dough, spongy buttery dip biscuits take a different approach. You'll keep butter separate from the biscuit's sticky, doughy mixture and place melted butter straight into an oiled or spray-up baking dish before adding batter to make the biscuits. The buttery pool will help create a toothy texture on the bottom of the biscuits that is just as golden as the surface layer.

Though you may find the dough to make butter dip biscuits much stickier than other more traditional biscuit recipes, the butter the biscuit dough is set into will result in an irresistibly light biscuit to sink your teeth into. Thankfully, the recipe to make these chewy biscuits is simple enough that you don't need much culinary prowess to be on your way to biting into thick, spongy biscuits that have been bathed in salted butter.