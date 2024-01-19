Brush Biscuits With Bacon Grease For An Unbelievable Savory Upgrade

Any Southern cook knows the value of bacon grease in home cooking, and there's a good chance it holds sway in professional kitchens as well. With modern healthy eating habits, it may be a bit more tempered than in the past, but you can bet you're tasting tinges of it in many Deep South dishes. That means everything from black-eyed peas and summer squash to warm salad dressings, granny's fried chicken –– and definitely in homemade biscuits.

However, using bacon grease when making biscuits isn't exactly how you'd imagine. For most folks, it doesn't mean plopping a dab of grease into the biscuit batter, but instead using it sparingly on the outside. That means lightly brushing the tops of biscuits with bacon grease, also known as bacon drippings or bacon fat, before popping them in the oven. It's not much different than brushing Italian breads with olive oil or French breads with butter.

The high heat of an oven gives the bacon-greased biscuit tops a crispy texture, earthy brown coloration, and, even more importantly, a touch of smoky, salty, and savory flavor that can't be replicated with any other lard-based cooking fat. It works with any Southern biscuits recipe, and the flavor can be subtle or in-your-face, depending on how heavy-handed you are with the brush. And yes, some people do actually slip a little, or a lot, of the bacon grease into the biscuit batter for extra depth and layered flavor profiles.