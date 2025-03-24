The Cocktail Upgrade Hiding In Your Leftover Citrus Peels

Finding ways to reuse kitchen scraps is in vogue these days, but it is not just a trendy thing to do; it also makes sense economically as it has for centuries, from repurposing leftovers into nourishing meals such as in Italy's cucina povera to using lemon peels to make limoncello. So this got us thinking: Are there other fruit peels besides lemon that we can use to infuse alcohol, essentially like limoncello but using other fruit scraps? "Absolutely!" says Tiffanie Barriere, a Cocktail Educator, Consultant, and founder of The Drinking Coach.

"Orange, grapefruit, yuzu, and even lime peels make fantastic infusions," which can be used in place of commercial fruit liqueurs or as an additional enhancement in your cocktail recipes, she told Tasting Table. Barriere, who spent seven years as the beverage director of One Flew South, once named the "Best Airport Bar in the World," and was recognized with a Tastemakers of the South award for her creative approach to bartending, suggests using grapefruit if you want "a great balance of bitterness and bright citrus," orange if you want something "sweet and fragrant, perfect for whiskey or rum infusions," or yuzu for a "slightly floral" touch that is "great in gin or vodka infusions."

You can use these citrus peel infusions to enhance your cocktails alongside or in place of commercial fruit liqueurs for a fresher, more nuanced flavor. For instance, swap the orange liqueur in this orange-centric Golden Margarita, or substitute the limoncello in this Herbaceous Limoncello Punch recipe. A grapefruit infusion would punch up the flavor in a classic paloma or add a slightly bitter and fruity touch to upgrade a gin and tonic.