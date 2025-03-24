The Cocktail Upgrade Hiding In Your Leftover Citrus Peels
Finding ways to reuse kitchen scraps is in vogue these days, but it is not just a trendy thing to do; it also makes sense economically as it has for centuries, from repurposing leftovers into nourishing meals such as in Italy's cucina povera to using lemon peels to make limoncello. So this got us thinking: Are there other fruit peels besides lemon that we can use to infuse alcohol, essentially like limoncello but using other fruit scraps? "Absolutely!" says Tiffanie Barriere, a Cocktail Educator, Consultant, and founder of The Drinking Coach.
"Orange, grapefruit, yuzu, and even lime peels make fantastic infusions," which can be used in place of commercial fruit liqueurs or as an additional enhancement in your cocktail recipes, she told Tasting Table. Barriere, who spent seven years as the beverage director of One Flew South, once named the "Best Airport Bar in the World," and was recognized with a Tastemakers of the South award for her creative approach to bartending, suggests using grapefruit if you want "a great balance of bitterness and bright citrus," orange if you want something "sweet and fragrant, perfect for whiskey or rum infusions," or yuzu for a "slightly floral" touch that is "great in gin or vodka infusions."
You can use these citrus peel infusions to enhance your cocktails alongside or in place of commercial fruit liqueurs for a fresher, more nuanced flavor. For instance, swap the orange liqueur in this orange-centric Golden Margarita, or substitute the limoncello in this Herbaceous Limoncello Punch recipe. A grapefruit infusion would punch up the flavor in a classic paloma or add a slightly bitter and fruity touch to upgrade a gin and tonic.
Enhancing your cocktails with fruit peels
When making fruit-infused liqueurs like limoncello — or even an orangecello — vodka is the traditional spirit. "Vodka is a neutral canvas that lets the fruit shine," says Barriere. But for more character, she suggests trying gin if you want an herbal backbone, rum for molasses sweetness, or tequila for a "warmer and more fruit-forward" flavor. Think about the flavor profiles of the spirits and try pairing them with fruit that would complement them to create a balanced infusion, which you can then use in your favorite cocktails or get creative and craft your own special drinks.
Barriere adds that "you can also experiment with apple peels, banana peels, and even pineapple skins for something unique," adding that pineapple skins "add a tropical depth and natural sweetness." Think about a pineapple or banana-peel-infused rum to make a Tiki classic like the Zombie, or use apple peels to infuse Bourbon for your favorite booze-forward cocktail. She also suggests adding "a little bit of sugar" to round out the flavors.
There are some key tips to keep in mind when infusing spirits with fruit peels. "Always clean fruit to avoid pesticides and dirt in the peels," Barriere says. Although you might be tempted to speed up the process, "Let the peels infuse for at least a week but taste frequently to avoid bitterness." After your infusion is done and tastes how you want it, it's time to store it for future use. Barriere says it's important to "strain well and store in a cool, dark place for the best longevity."