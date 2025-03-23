12 Best Sparkling Water And Soda Machines, According To Reviews
There are many reasons you might be considering purchasing a sparkling water and soda machine for your home. While these small appliances can be a bit of a splurge, they could potentially save you money in the long run if you regularly purchase sparkling water or soda. While there are plenty of tasty canned sparkling water brands and soda manufacturers, there is something satisfying about getting to create your own concoctions. Plus, even though you might not want to try turning wine into "Champagne" with your soda maker, you know it will still be the star of the show the next time you have guests over.
When you're making a large purchase, we know how challenging it can be to choose the right product. To help make this decision easier for you, we've rounded up a list of the best sparkling water and soda machines on the market. In addition to using customer reviews to help us highlight the highest-rated and top-performing models that are currently available, we also looked at other features, such as ease of use, settings, and any included accessories.
SodaStream Terra
SodaStream's Terra model features a slim and compact design, allowing you to keep it out without consuming too much precious counter space. It is designed to be easy to use, thanks to its Quick Connect technology, which allows you to install the CO2 cylinder within a few seconds. You can use this machine with all Pepsi and SodaStream flavors, opening the door to a variety of soda and water flavors. Each purchase comes with everything you'll need to start creating beverages right away, including the soda machine, a CO2 Quick Connect cylinder, a 40-milliliter Bubly drops flavor, and a 1-liter bottle that is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
The vast majority of reviewers have very positive things to say about this soda maker from SodaStream. Most have given it a four or five-star rating, with several highlighting its functionality in their write-ups. Users share that it is not only easy to use, but that it helps them make incredibly tasty beverages. Many also highlight that it's a great value for the money, given how often they use it and how it saves them from having to purchase single-use cans and bottles.
Drinkmate OmniFizz sparkling water and soda maker
The Drinkmate OmniFizz sparkling water and soda maker makes it easy to prepare your own carbonated water, juice, and other beverages at home. Unlike the other machines on this list, this one is designed to be used with any beverage type. It has a patented Fizz Infuser technology to better control how much pressure is released, prevent the over-carbonation and resulting disaster that can occur with some other products. The unit comes with a Quick-Connect carbonating bottle, but you can also use it with threaded 60-liter CO2 cylinders from other brands, making it easy and convenient to purchase a replacement when necessary.
If you're looking for an attractive addition to your counter, this model may also be worth looking at. This model is not only sleek, but it also comes in four colors — matte black, arctic blue, classic white, and royal red — to help you coordinate it with the look of your kitchen.
Overall, customers are pleased with this soda machine. Several hundred reviewers have awarded it with a four or five-star rating. One feature that many highlight is the fact that it can be used to carbonate more than just water. They like being able to carbonate flat soda, juice, and just about any other type of liquid. However, while most customers have positive feedback about this machine, a few were disappointed in its build quality. They shared that their machine broke after just a few months of use.
SodaStream Gaia
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly pick from a trusted brand, then you might want to consider the SodaStream Gaia. This is a cordless, non-electric model that uses CO2 pressure to carbonate your soda and sparkling water creations. It is designed to be used with SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinders and is compatible with various SodaStream flavors on the market. The carbonation bottle included with each purchase is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Most customers are satisfied with the performance of their SodaStream Gaia. Several share that it is easy to use. They appreciate that its manual design means that there is no need to plug in a power cord or worry about the location of the outlets in their kitchen. However, opinions on this soda maker are mixed. A few users are not as impressed with its overall quality, sharing that they've had issues with water leaking from it.
Ninja Thirsti drink system
If you're looking to get the most out of your soda machine, then you might want to consider the Ninja Thirsti drink system. This machine offers a range of features that are designed to provide more customization options, allowing you to create unique beverages that perfectly match your preferences. With it, you can combine up to two flavors, increase or decrease the amount of flavoring, and customize the output to match your preferred cup size. This drink system also allows you to choose between still water or three different fizz levels.
By and large, reviews for this drink system from Ninja are very positive. Several reviewers share that they are impressed with the quality and taste of the beverages that they're able to craft with it. The carbonation quality is another feature that many highlight. They like that they can choose from different carbonation levels to match their preferences or the type of beverage they're making. Overall, customers also find the machine intuitive and easy to clean.
Drinkpod Fizzpod soda maker
The Drinkpod Fizzpod soda maker uses a special infuser technology, which enables it to carbonate any type of beverage. This model doesn't require any electricity to work, making it convenient, portable, and simple to use without searching for an outlet. It is available with silver, black, bronze, cognac, silver chrome, or white finishes. You can also choose from different package options, depending on whether you just want the machine or one with canisters and/or flavorings.
Customer reviews for this soda maker are, overall, positive. Most users who have taken the time to review it have given it a four or five-star rating. Several praise its design, noting that it is an elegant and sleek addition to their countertops. Many appreciate that they can use it to carbonate any type of beverage. However, a few users were not as happy with the overall construction of the machine. Despite its appearance, they say that the finishes are merely painted over a plastic, which makes it feel cheap.
Twenty39 Qarbo classic sparkling water machine
Whether you want to sip on a glass of refreshing sparkling water, are looking to experiment with using seltzer to get fluffier bakes, or want to try cooking vegetables in sparkling water to help them retain their vibrant colors, the Twenty39 Qarbo classic sparkling water machine could be for you. It features a pressure release system that prevents the undissolved CO2 from being released too early, helping ensure that the water and other beverages that you're carbonating absorb as much CO2 as possible. Each purchase comes with the sparkling water machine, two bottles and one air change gap; you'll need to purchase the CO2 cylinder separately.
According to the majority of reviewers, this is a top-performing sparkling water machine. In their write-ups, several share that it is very easy to use. Many are also pleased with its ability to carbonate beverages and find that it delivers very tasty results. However, a few share that they wish the unit was better made, noting that it doesn't feel as sturdy as they would have liked.
Mysoda Woody sparkling water maker
If you prioritize shopping for products made using sustainable resources, then the Mysoda Woody sparkling water maker will be right up your alley. While many other products on the market have a plastic body, this one is made from a renewable-based wood composite material. Another benefit of this material, beyond its sustainability, is its ability to cancel noise for a quieter soda and sparkling water-making experience. Each purchase includes the sparkling water machine and a 1-liter water bottle, but you'll have to purchase a CO2 cylinder separately. It is compatible with CO2 cylinders that have a screw-in design, so finding one that will work with the unit should be simple. This soda maker is available in black, white, and gray finishes.
Overall, customers are pleased with the performance of this sparkling water maker. Many share that it is simple, intuitive, and allows them to make delicious, well-carbonated water. While many are pleased with its carbonation abilities, a few reviewers shared that their unit stopped working properly after some time.
Philips sparkling water maker
This sparkling water maker from Philips is another option you might want to consider adding to your countertop. It offers a slim and compact design, allowing you to leave it out on your counter without sacrificing too much space. This model is also designed to be easy to use. Once the CO2 cylinder (not included) is inserted and the bottle of water is in place, you simply have to press a single button two to three times to start the carbonation process. The more you press it, the more carbonated the drink will be. No electricity is required for this model, allowing you to use it wherever is most convenient for you.
Most customers are fans of this sparkling water maker. One feature that many of them highlight in their reviews is that the machine is a great value for the price. It is reasonably priced and works well, allowing them to purchase fewer single-use bottles of soda or sparkling water. However, a few users were not pleased that their machine started leaking after a few uses.
Aarke Carbonator III
The Aarke Carbonator III is a premium model, but it might be worth the price. Its stainless steel construction not only gives it an attractive appearance, but also makes it a more durable option than some of the other models on this list. In addition to the durable stainless steel body, this model also has a stainless steel nozzle, which is designed to provide a better flow of CO2 into each beverage for optimal carbonation every time. While this sparkling water maker does not come with a CO2 cylinder, it is compatible with many options on the market. You can choose from a variety of stylish finish options to complement the look of your kitchen, including black, gold, steel, and white.
Customers are generally happy with this sparkling water maker. Many share that they are impressed with its quality, noting that it adds a high-end touch to their kitchen. Several also highlight its overall performance. They say that they're able to quickly and easily transform a regular glass of water into something flavorful and more satisfying. However, a few users were not as impressed with its performance given its premium price and question whether it is really worth the extra money.
iSi North America classic soda maker
The iSi North America classic soda maker offers a compact, portable, and user-friendly design that will let you make sparkling water from nearly anywhere. Unlike most of the other products on our list, it does not use CO2 canisters. Instead, it relies on iSi soda chargers, which instantly carbonate liquids as they pass through the special pump. These soda chargers allow this model to be more compact than others, but they will need to be purchased separately and replaced periodically. They're also not as easy to find as more widely-available, standard-sized CO2 canisters.
Most customers who reviewed this soda maker gave it a four or five-star rating. One feature that many highlighted in their write-ups is the overall functionality of the unit. They find that it works well and can easily transform plain water into a carbonated delight. However, some were disappointed that the bottle is made of plastic rather than glass.
Mysoda Ruby 2 sparkling water maker
The Nordic-designed Mysoda Ruby 2 sparkling water maker can easily upgrade the look of your kitchen. This model offers a noise cancellation feature, allowing it to operate more quietly than some of its competitors. It is also designed with ease of use in mind. After filling the carbonating bottle with cold water, the quick lock system will allow you to position it and get your sparkling water or soda made ASAP. Mysoda sells this model in three different two-toned finish options to help you best coordinate with your space.
Many customers share high praise for this sparkling water maker. One feature that several mention is the build quality. They share that it feels sturdy and well-made, and are confident that it will hold up to regular use. Others highlight its carbonation abilities. They appreciate being able to control the amount of carbonation added to each beverage and feel like it does a better job than some other brands they've tried.
SodaStream Aqua Fizz
Take a look at the SodaStream Aqua Fizz. This cordless model allows you to make delicious sparkling water or soda from anywhere in your home. In addition to the sparkling water maker, the kit also comes with two glass carafes, which are dishwasher-safe to help simplify the cleaning process. Unlike some other models that require you to purchase a CO2 cylinder separately, this kit also comes with the cylinder. Once you receive your order, you'll be able to start crafting drinks — taking care, of course, to avoid making common mistakes with a SodaStream machine.
Overall, reviews for this SodaStream model are quite positive, with most customers giving it a four or five-star rating. Many mention the exceptional taste of the beverages they're able to craft with the machine. They appreciate that SodaStream offers a variety of drink mixes that make it fun and exciting to discover new flavors. Others are pleased that this set comes with glass carafes, instead of the plastic ones that some other products are sold with.
Methodology
We used customer reviews to compile a list of the most reliable and best-performing sparkling water and soda machines on the market. All of our selections have earned at least a four-star rating based on dozens, if not hundreds or thousands, of customer reviews, providing greater confidence in the consistency of customer feedback.
We also considered other features to help us further narrow down our selections. These features include each model's ease of use, the variety of settings offered, whether a CO2 cylinder or any other accessories are included, and the retail price.