12 Best Sparkling Water And Soda Machines, According To Reviews

The Drinkmate OmniFizz sparkling water and soda maker makes it easy to prepare your own carbonated water, juice, and other beverages at home. Unlike the other machines on this list, this one is designed to be used with any beverage type. It has a patented Fizz Infuser technology to better control how much pressure is released, prevent the over-carbonation and resulting disaster that can occur with some other products. The unit comes with a Quick-Connect carbonating bottle, but you can also use it with threaded 60-liter CO2 cylinders from other brands, making it easy and convenient to purchase a replacement when necessary.

If you're looking for an attractive addition to your counter, this model may also be worth looking at. This model is not only sleek, but it also comes in four colors — matte black, arctic blue, classic white, and royal red — to help you coordinate it with the look of your kitchen.

Overall, customers are pleased with this soda machine. Several hundred reviewers have awarded it with a four or five-star rating. One feature that many highlight is the fact that it can be used to carbonate more than just water. They like being able to carbonate flat soda, juice, and just about any other type of liquid. However, while most customers have positive feedback about this machine, a few were disappointed in its build quality. They shared that their machine broke after just a few months of use.

Purchase the Drinkmate OmniFizz sparkling water and soda maker on Amazon from $116.39