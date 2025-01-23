Review: Ninja's Thirsti Max Soda Maker Delivers Fizz But Not The Flavor Of Store-Bought Soda

I will never buy a kitchen appliance that I don't need, though "need" is a very subjective word. One of the appliances that I put into the "would be nice to have but not to buy" categories is a countertop soda maker. These machines have interchangeable carbon dioxide cartridges that allow you to turn still water into carbonated water within a matter of minutes. All you need to do is pop in your flavor of choice, press a couple of buttons, and in no time flat (or may I say, fizzy), you'll have a freshly carbonated beverage at your fingertips.

Many consumers associate this product with brands like SodaStream, but one brand that's a newcomer on the kitchen appliance scene is SharkNinja. Yes, it's the same company that makes vacuum cleaners — and also the one behind the viral Ninja CREAMi, which we found offers frosty euphoria with some serious caveats. I had a chance to sample and test out the Ninja Thirsti Max Custom Hydration System to see whether it was worth purchasing — and to share some specifics that I think you should know before you buy one.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.