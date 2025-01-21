Can You Turn Wine Into 'Champagne' With Your Sodastream?

Who doesn't love the idea of turning an ordinary chardonnay or pinot noir into an effervescent fountain of bubbly champagne or sparkling wine? Just dream for a minute: With the touch of a button and mere seconds of fizzy blasting into a home-kitchen Sodastream machine, your evening suddenly becomes a bubbly celebration — or does it? Sorry, but that dream could quickly morph into a nightmare.

The concept seems feasible enough. Just fill a standard Sodastream bottle with wine instead of water, and let the carbonating machine do its thing. But that's not the way it actually works. Instead, you could be facing an eruption spraying your kitchen with a sticky, sugary mess, or worse. The machine was built only for carbonating water, not liquids with different viscosities, textures, and ingredients incompatible with pressurized carbonation. In fact, the Sodastream company emphatically declares that consumers using any other liquid than water could damage the machine and invalidate the warranty and money-back guarantee.

Culinary pros brave enough to test the boundaries unfortunately report that liquids such as wine do indeed result in things like wine spewing from bottle tops, loosened CO2 tanks careening across rooms, and even damage to fingers when unscrewing the bottle. The wine could also seep into inner machine crevices, causing moldy buildup. Even so, my own enterprising curiosity wasn't prepared to fully abandon the illusion of quick-and-easy champagne-like sipping. I consequently landed on a compromise, one that indeed provides a genuine glass of vino bubbly — without the danger and mega-mess.

