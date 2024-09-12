9 Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Your SodaStream Machine

Buying several cases of sparkling water or soda a week is not the move, especially if you tend to drink a lot of bubbly drinks and care about environmental sustainability. While it is possible to make soda without a machine, many consumers are still partial to carbonation machines like the SodaStream, to make sparkling water or sodas right in their own kitchens. However, if you've ever used one of these machines before, you've probably come to realize that they can be a bit tricky to get right.

If you want to ensure your sparkling water and homemade soda turns out great every time, it's a good idea to take a look at some of the most common mistakes people make with their SodaStreams. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can ensure that every single bottle of fizzy water or soda you make with it reaches that perfect level of bubbly refreshingness.