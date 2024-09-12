9 Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Your SodaStream Machine
Buying several cases of sparkling water or soda a week is not the move, especially if you tend to drink a lot of bubbly drinks and care about environmental sustainability. While it is possible to make soda without a machine, many consumers are still partial to carbonation machines like the SodaStream, to make sparkling water or sodas right in their own kitchens. However, if you've ever used one of these machines before, you've probably come to realize that they can be a bit tricky to get right.
If you want to ensure your sparkling water and homemade soda turns out great every time, it's a good idea to take a look at some of the most common mistakes people make with their SodaStreams. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can ensure that every single bottle of fizzy water or soda you make with it reaches that perfect level of bubbly refreshingness.
Not starting with the right liquid
One common mistake that a lot of people make with their SodaStream is not starting out with the right liquid. Basically, your SodaStream can only handle water. You may think it's a good idea to try to add some juice to the machine to make your morning beverage more refreshing, or perhaps you want to try to make a still wine sparkling. These are all good ideas, in theory, but when you actually put them into practice, they can be big mistakes.
You should only use water in your SodaStream. And this suggestion isn't because we just don't want you to have fun. It's because other liquids can actually damage your machine and make it difficult or impossible to make sparkling water in the future. For one, some liquids can get extra fizzy and make a huge mess, which we're guessing you don't want to clean up. In fact, the machine's warranty is also voided if you decide to use anything other than water in your SodaStream.
Attaching the bottle to the nozzle incorrectly
Have you ever tried to use your SodaStream, only to realize shortly after turning it on that it's spraying bubbly water all over your kitchen counter? You're not alone; this may be one of the most common issues people have with their SodaStreams. Luckily, there's a good chance that there's a simple, easy solution: Just make sure you insert the bottle onto the machine's nozzle at the correct angle.
This can be a little tricky, as you'll have to tilt to the bottle slightly sideways to get it to snap into the machine properly. If you insert the bottle in straight-up, it won't fit properly. You should also pay close attention to the tab on the back of the nozzle as well. If it's not also shifted forward, you can't insert the bottle at the correct angle. The bottle should snap into place relatively easily, so if you're struggling, take a closer look at the nozzle to make sure it's in the right place.
Filling the bottle past the fill line
Take a look at the bottle that came with your SodaStream. Somewhere slightly below the neck of the bottle, you should see a horizontal line. This is the fill line, and it indicates just how much water you should put into the bottle before using your SodaStream. Technically, you can use less water than the fill line dictates, but there's not really a reason — you'll just end up using too much CO2 in the bottle. However, one mistake you'll seriously want to avoid is filling the bottle past that fill line.
When you add water past the fill line and then turn on your SodaStream, there's not enough room for all that air to move. The result? A bottle that's spraying everywhere and making a huge mess in your kitchen. And if you fill the bottle up way too far, there's even a chance that the bottle could leak or even burst, which can be a safety hazard. Therefore, it's extremely important to make sure you pay close attention to that fill line.
Using only syrups instead of fresh ingredients
When you first get a SodaStream, you'll probably be excited to try out all of the different flavored syrups the brand offers. You can make your plain sparkling water taste like your favorite soda, or you can create lightly-flavored sparkling waters from a variety of syrup brands out there. These syrups are a great way to start your carbonation journey, but you shouldn't stop there. There are so many other ways to add flavor to your sparkling water or soda — so think of ways to get creative!
Perhaps the easiest way to add flavor to your sparkling water is to cut up some lemons and limes and add some of the juice to your drink. This is a lower-sugar alternative to syrups, and the flavor is way better. But it doesn't stop at citrus. Other fruits, like strawberries and kiwi, can add a flavorful touch to your sparkling water. You can even use fresh herbs like mint for a fragrant finish.
Never cleaning your machine
You're just running water through your SodaStream, so there's really no reason to clean it, right? Well, you may want to think again, because it actually is important to clean your soda machine from time to time. Residue can build up over time and affect how well your machine works. Additionally, by going too long in between cleans, you may start to notice that the water coming out of your SodaStream doesn't taste as fresh as it once did — which is not exactly ideal.
Every few weeks or months (depending on how often you use your machine), you should clean both the outside of the machine, as well as any internal spaces you can get to easily, with a cloth. And, of course, you'll want to wash the bottle you use between every use for the freshest possible soda or water. Just remember — never put your SodaStream bottles in the dishwasher. Rather, they should be washed by hand.
Using warm water
You may assume that the temperature of water you put in your SodaStream doesn't really matter. After all, can't it carbonate all water the same way? In fact, it can't.
It's best to use cold water in your SodaStream. This is because CO2 dissolves more readily in cold water than warm water. This results in bubblier water — which is all what we want from our sparkling water and soda. Not only will the carbonation be stronger when you first take a sip, but those bubbles will last longer, as well — which means you won't have to make another bottle because your first one ran out of bubbles.
Plus, most of us want to drink our carbonated beverages at a chilled temperature anyway. When you use cold water in your SodaStream, you don't have to worry about chilling it a second time because it'll already be cold enough to drink.
Not replacing the CO2 when you're out
Your SodaStream has been working perfectly for weeks and always delivers perfectly bubbly water or soda. Then, all of a sudden, you stop getting that same level of fizz. Over the next few days, you notice that each and every bottle is getting less and less bubbly. Obviously, this isn't the ideal situation, but it could be caused by one super simple (and easy-to-make) mistake: forgetting to replace the CO2 canister when you run out.
See, those canisters don't last forever, and you have to switch them out when you run out of gas. You can buy a new canister, but SodaStream also runs a CO2 exchange, so you don't have to keep buying new CO2 canisters. Just make sure you're buying the correct canister because there are different nozzles to choose from. Although you can buy a non-SodaStream brand canister, you'll want to make sure you're getting a high-quality one. Some brands sell less-than-ideal canisters that won't give you the bubbles you're looking for — and it may even affect the flavor of the water or soda. Make sure you attach the canister properly, as well.
Letting the bottle sit in the machine for too long
Imagine this: You're craving some sparkling water or soda, so you fill your bottle with water and set it up in the SodaStream. You turn on the machine, watch it fill the bottle with air, and then you start unloading the dishwasher, sweeping the floor, or cleaning the countertop. You come back about five minutes later to enjoy the sparkling water you made, and you notice that it's not nearly bubbly enough for your preference. What gives?
That lack of carbonation is probably coming from the fact that you're leaving the bottle in the machine for too long. When you do this, small amounts of air are able to escape, leaving the water less bubbly than it would've been if you had taken it out of the machine right away. If you don't want to drink the water immediately, that's fine — just take the bottle out of the machine, screw on the cap, and enjoy it whenever you're ready.
Forgetting to adjust the level of carbonation to your preference
Maybe you're the kind of person who likes their sparkling water and soda to be hyper-carbonated — bubbly enough that it makes your tongue tingle. On the other end of the spectrum, you may be the type of drinker who prefers a lighter level of carbonation, just so you can experience a little bit of texture in every sip. Luckily, both people can benefit from using a SodaStream if they know how to adjust the level of carbonation to fit their preference.
Adjusting the carbonation level depends on the type of SodaStream you have. If you have a manual version, then you should push the button on the top more times for more carbonation and fewer times if you don't want to things quite as bubbly. Other SodaStreams will have three buttons on top so you can select your preferred carbonation level. Tweaking the carbonation will allow you to have a personalized bottle of sparkling water or soda at your fingertips.