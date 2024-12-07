12 Simple Ways To Get More Out Of Your Soda Machine

Soda typically isn't synonymous with health, convenience, and homemade recipes, but thanks to the popularity of home soda machines, it absolutely can be. When the first home soda machine was invented over a century ago, it was reserved as an upper-class luxury. Today, however, gadgets like the SodaStream allow consumers to create health-conscious sparkling drinks from the comfort of home. When you're feeling thirsty but are tired of plain, still water, your soda maker swoops in to provide ample hydration that's extra refreshing without the need for oodles of added sugar. And if your seltzer drinking habits are anything like mine, a soda maker is necessary to avoid racking up piles of wasteful bottles and cans.

Advertisement

But the fizzy fun doesn't have to stop at mere sparkling water and soda. I've compiled this list of uses for your soda machine — some typical and some unorthodox — to make this handy kitchen appliance something that you'll use more than just when you have the occasional hankering for a carbonated drink. A soda maker can help you prepare fresh, homemade meals, clean items around the house, and inspire kitchen creativity. But before carbonating any unique concoctions, always keep in mind that not all machines are created equal. For example, carbonating anything other than water could result in a huge SodaStream mistake, while Drinkmate's OmniFizz can carbonate nearly any liquid directly. So pull out whichever soda machine suits your needs and start viewing this humble gadget as a panorama of unwavering potential.

Advertisement