Grilled Cheese Hacks From TikTok That Are Actually Worth Trying
A true culinary icon, the beloved grilled cheese sandwich is the ultimate provider of comforting textures and mouthwatering flavors. That combination of crisp, golden bread and a gorgeously melty filling is pretty hard to resist, and of course, an impressive cheese pull is essential. Another thing that makes this lunchtime staple even more enjoyable is how simple it is to prepare. But, for such a seemingly straightforward recipe, there's certainly plenty of diversity when it comes to grilled cheese-making methods.
TikTok has long been one of the best places to equip yourself with foodie inspiration, and a quick search will pull up a wide range of grilled cheese techniques. Unsurprisingly, it seems that every one of these videos claims to hold the solution to the perfect sandwich. So, which ones are actually worth trying? Thankfully, we're here to help with a round-up of the very best grilled cheese hacks from TikTok that actually work.
From switching up your choice of cooking appliance to opting for a specific type of cheese or bread, these easy tweaks to the classic skillet technique are sure to deliver delicious results. Perhaps you need to prepare multiple sandwiches at once without spending extra time at the stovetop, or you're looking for an epic pairing to dunk that toasty, cheesy bread into. Whichever hack you go for, one thing is for sure — you'll soon be tucking into a top-tier, gloriously gooey sandwich.
Turn it inside out
A traditional grilled cheese is typically made by layering sliced or shredded cheese between two slices of buttered bread, and frying the sandwich on both sides. But, what if you could make things even cheesier? By wrapping the outer layer of the sandwich in cheese, you aren't limiting yourself to what you can fit inside the sandwich. Instead, with this inside-out version, you can maximize that cheese-to-bread ratio, all whilst creating a golden, flavorful coating.
This technique may sound a little confusing at first, but it's actually extremely easy to execute. As demonstrated by TikToker tommywinkler, step one is spreading two slices of bread with softened butter. Next, you'll toast these in a nonstick skillet, butter-side down, until crisp and golden, before removing them from the pan. Now, this is where things get interesting. There's no sandwiching in sight here. Simply scatter shredded cheese into the pan in an even layer, going right up to the edges. As this starts to melt down, place both slices of bread back on top (toasted side up). Soon, the cheese should form one flat, solid layer. Using a spatula, scoop it up from the edge, take one slice of bread with you, and flip this onto the other piece of bread to create a sandwich that's fully encased in a layer of toasted cheese. Yum!
Wrap it in parchment paper for minimal mess
If you prefer making grilled cheese in a panini press, this next TikTok tip from pirania530 is a game-changer for reducing mess. As kitchen tools go, a panini press can be one of the trickier things to clean, and burnt-on cheese is particularly stubborn. So, to keep things hassle-free, grab some parchment paper.
This hack is remarkably simple and will likely leave you wondering why you've never thought of it before. Essentially, after assembling your sandwich as normal, you'll pop it onto a sheet of parchment paper and fold the paper over the top. With the sandwich completely covered, place everything into your panini press, close the lid, and secure it shut. Since the paper is nice and thin, it won't prevent the lid from closing. And it won't stop the sandwich from toasting, either. Once the grilled cheese is ready, open up the press and gently lift the paper to take the sandwich out. Your panini press should be sparkling clean, without no pesky morsels of cheese in sight.
Swap the butter for mayo
Spreading a layer of creamy softened butter onto the outer layers of a grilled cheese sandwich is the go-to method for most. This helps to create that all-important crisp texture, but it can sometimes cause the bread to brown too quickly whilst leaving the cheese inside un-melted. A handy hack for ensuring a perfectly golden crust and melty middle is to swap the butter for mayonnaise. Due to its higher smoke point, mayo helps the bread to crisp up more slowly. This reduces the risk of burning and gives the cheese plenty of time to melt. Mayo still adds moisture and richness to the sandwich, with a slightly less greasy finish. Plus, it is far easier to spread that butter with no softening required.
In his easy-to-follow TikTok video, James Lamprey of officialfunfoods shows us exactly how to give a grilled cheese the mayo upgrade. First, spread the condiment onto one side of two slices of bread. Flip the bread over, add cheese to one slice, and top with the other. Both of the mayo-coated sides should now be facing outwards. Then, simply fry the sandwich for a few minutes on each side. It should be a pleasing shade of golden brown, with plenty of crunch and an oozy, melted center.
Bake multiple sandwiches on a sheet pan
Let's face it: if anyone else in the house gets a whiff of your grilled cheese, they're probably going to want one, too. So, why not save yourself some time and cook multiple sandwiches at once? By using the oven instead of the stovetop, you can whip up perfectly toasted sandwiches for the entire household in a jiffy.
This method is demonstrated beautifully by TikToker bestfriendsforfrosting, who simply places four cheese-filled sandwiches onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, and pops everything into a preheated oven. After seven minutes of cooking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the sandwiches are the perfect shade of golden brown. The outsides look as delightfully crisp as any pan-fried version, and the cheese pull is on point. But, there was no time spent standing over the stove. Cleaning up is a breeze with this method, too (no scrubbing burnt-on cheese from your pan!). Just toss the parchment paper and give the baking sheet a quick wipe.
Turn them into roll-ups
This next hack from TikTok creator somethingaboutsandwiches is the perfect way to inject some fun into your next grilled cheese creation. It's a technique that turns the traditional sandwich style on its heard, and transforms the simple cheese and bread combo into a tasty little roll-up.
First, take a slice of white bread and cut off the crusts. Then, use a rolling pin to flatten the bread into a thin layer. Scatter shredded cheese generously on top, and starting at one of the shorter ends, begin to roll everything up into a cylinder shape. When you've almost finished rolling, brush a little melted butter onto the other end of the bread to keep the roll sealed securely, then coat the outside of the roll, too. Repeat this with as many slices of bread as you desire. Then, it's a simple case of frying the cheesy roll-ups in a hot skillet, turning them occasionally to ensure even browning. Or, you could totally cook them in the air fryer instead (about six minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit should do it).
The shape of these grilled cheese roll-ups makes them perfect for dipping into your favorite soup or for serving in a quirky parchment-lined bucket as a unique sharer for friends and family. And, if you ask us, it looks dangerously easy to eat several in one go!
Pair your sandwich with marinara sauce
A grilled cheese and a steaming bowlful of tomato soup is an undeniably fantastic pairing, with the tangy freshness of the tomato balancing the richness of the sandwich beautifully. However, if you don't have soup on hand, there's another way to add some tomatoey goodness to your meal. Grab a jar of marinara sauce from your pantry, pour some into a bowl, and heat it up in the microwave as you would with soup. Then, get dunking!
Sampling this combo in a TikTok video, themoodyfoodster declares, "I think this is my new favorite thing," and it's easy to see why. Marinara sauce has just as much, if not more of an intense tomato flavor that traditional soup, and it's often infused with delicious herbs and aromatics too. Plus, it's wonderfully thick, which makes it excellent for dunking and coating that crispy bread.
If preferred, you could even spread marinara sauce inside your sandwich for a tangy twist. Pair this with other fillings, such as pepperoni or roasted veggies, and you've got yourself a pizza-inspired take on a classic grilled cheese. Feel free to add some mozzarella slices and a scattering of Italian herbs for a more authentic pizza flavor, too.
Upgrade to garlic bread
Garlic makes everything better, including grilled cheese. And, enhancing your sandwich with heaps of aromatic, garlicky flavor couldn't be easier.
As Kroger shows us in a viral TikTok video, your bread can be transformed into something altogether more flavorful with the help of a simple garlic and herb-infused butter. To prepare this, mix some minced garlic, fresh chopped parsley, salt, and pepper into softened butter until well combined. Then, spread this onto one side of two slices of bread (Kroger recommends using brioche). Turn the bread over and add shredded cheese to one slice. You can use a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella here for maximum flavor and a pizza-like cheese pull. Finally, close the sandwich with the second buttered piece and fry in a skillet for about four minutes on each side until deliciously crispy.
If you fancy jazzing up your grilled cheese even further, you'll find that the rich, savory taste of garlic pairs brilliantly with a range of other ingredients, too. Try adding some sliced ham, tomatoes, or even sauteed mushrooms to the inside of the sandwich before toasting it in the pan to create a more well-rounded meal.
Add a splash of water to the pan
Next up, we have a top tip from thegrilldads, who know exactly how to achieve a seriously ooey-gooey sandwich. Whilst it might seem like an unnatural move, the TikTok duo finish off their grilled cheese by adding a splash of water to the pan. Then, they cover the sandwich with a metal cloche and allow everything to steam. The key here is to add the water towards the end of cooking when the bread is already nice and crisp on both sides. You also only need to use a small amount of water, otherwise the bread could become soggy.
Thegrilldads refer to this method as "the cloche effect," explaining how the steam works its way through the bread and into the cheese, resulting in the ultimate melty finish. This technique is particularly useful if you're using thicker slices of bread, that will take longer for the heat of the pan to penetrate. And, since not everyone will have a cloche in their kitchen, you can absolutely use a heat-proof bowl or frying pan lid instead. Essentially, anything that will trap steam around the sandwich is great.
Use three different types of cheese
With so many delicious options to choose from, picking just one type of cheese to fill your sandwich is definitely a challenge. So, to amp up the flavor and creaminess, try combining multiple cheeses. That's exactly what casaculinaryarts recommends in their TikTok video, where a medley of three different sliced cheeses are stuffed between slices of fluffy white bread before frying.
First up, there's the classic — cheddar. This is perhaps the most common choice amongst grilled cheese fans, loved for its sharp, tangy taste. Casaculinaryarts go for a pre-sliced Vermont white cheddar, specifically. Next, they layer on some provolone. This cheese has a wonderful mildness to it and melts down with ease. Finally, there's havarti — a semi-hard cheese from Denmark with a delightfully smooth texture and subtly sweet flavor. Once all three cheeses have been layered up inside the buttered sandwich, it's time to get frying and watch as that generous helping of cheese reaches peak gooeyness.
Experimenting with different cheeses is an amazing way to switch up the taste and texture of your grilled cheese, so feel free to get creative here. A sprinkle of grated Parmesan or even crumbled blue cheese would make a brilliantly flavorful addition to other, milder cheeses, whilst mozzarella is king if you're after an impressive cheese pull.
Use the air fryer
Yes, you can absolutely use your air fryer to whip up a grilled cheese. In fact, this method is likely to save you time, since you won't have to stand at the stovetop whilst it cooks. And, the resulting sandwich is just as mouth-wateringly gooey-crisp as the traditional version.
Head over to gimme.delicious' TikTok video, and you'll see this convenient technique in action. The sandwich itself is prepared in exactly the same way as you would if pan-frying — by buttering bread, adding cheese to the other side, and topping with another buttered slice. Gimme.delicious even goes knife-free here, simply grasping the whole stick of butter and rubbing it over the surface of the bread for a light, even covering. The caption then directs us to pop the sandwich into the air fryer basket and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes before flipping and cooking until the desired level of toastiness is achieved (about another five). So, if you've been neglecting your air fryer, it's time to give this method a go. It's a fantastically fuss-free technique that certainly won't compromise the flavor or texture of your grilled cheese.
Stuff it with cream cheese
We've discussed using various hard and semi-hard cheeses in your grilled cheese, but for an even creamier, gooier texture, adding some cream cheese is an excellent option, too. Chris Collins from somethingaboutsandwiches makes the most of this tangy addition by smearing it between slices of sharp cheddar cheese, for a delicious contrast of flavors and textures. First, he mixes the cream cheese with a dollop of mayonnaise and a dash of grated Parmesan, elevating its taste and richness even further. Then, he butters a slice of bread, places a slice of cheddar on top, and spreads the cream cheese mixture over it. He finishes with the second layer of cheddar and the final slice of buttered bread before pan-frying to golden perfection. The finished masterpiece looks insanely melty, with that warm, creamy cheese spilling from the edges.
Other soft cheeses like brie or camembert will work great here too. If you're finding the cheese too difficult to work with, try placing it into the freezer for 15 minutes or so. This will allow you to shred it in the same way as harder cheeses so it melts evenly and effortlessly inside your sandwich.
Make a grilled threese
For those with a larger appetite, there's an ingenious way to pack and extra slice of bread into your grilled cheese, whilst ensuring optimum toastiness throughout. The grilled "threese" has become something of a sensation on TikTok, and kyleistook is one of the many creators to demonstrate this simple method.
To start, grab three slices of bread and butter each on one side. The wider the slices here, the better. Next, place one piece of bread butter side down and fill it with your sliced cheese of choice. Then comes the most crucial step. Take the other two slices, holding one in each hand, and line up their outer edges with either edge of the cheese-topped slice. Of course, you won't be able to fit both pieces on, so you'll have to bend them upwards. Go ahead and do so, which should create what looks like a second sandwich that's sticking straight upwards. And because more bread means more cheese, tuck some extra slices between this newly created part of your sandwich. When it comes to frying, you'll now have three slices to contend with. Just flatten each side onto the bottom of the pan in turn, cooking each until golden, and your grilled threese is ready to enjoy.
