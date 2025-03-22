Grilled Cheese Hacks From TikTok That Are Actually Worth Trying

A true culinary icon, the beloved grilled cheese sandwich is the ultimate provider of comforting textures and mouthwatering flavors. That combination of crisp, golden bread and a gorgeously melty filling is pretty hard to resist, and of course, an impressive cheese pull is essential. Another thing that makes this lunchtime staple even more enjoyable is how simple it is to prepare. But, for such a seemingly straightforward recipe, there's certainly plenty of diversity when it comes to grilled cheese-making methods.

TikTok has long been one of the best places to equip yourself with foodie inspiration, and a quick search will pull up a wide range of grilled cheese techniques. Unsurprisingly, it seems that every one of these videos claims to hold the solution to the perfect sandwich. So, which ones are actually worth trying? Thankfully, we're here to help with a round-up of the very best grilled cheese hacks from TikTok that actually work.

From switching up your choice of cooking appliance to opting for a specific type of cheese or bread, these easy tweaks to the classic skillet technique are sure to deliver delicious results. Perhaps you need to prepare multiple sandwiches at once without spending extra time at the stovetop, or you're looking for an epic pairing to dunk that toasty, cheesy bread into. Whichever hack you go for, one thing is for sure — you'll soon be tucking into a top-tier, gloriously gooey sandwich.