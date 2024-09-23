The Right Way To Add Creamy, Soft Cheeses To Your Grilled Cheese

American and cheddar are among the most common cheeses you'd find in a classic grilled cheese sandwich, but our list of the best cheeses to use in a grilled cheese sandwich includes hard cheeses like parmesan and soft cheeses like Brie. Some claim that shredding blocks of cheese is the best method of preparation for a grilled cheese sandwich with the freshest taste and a uniformly gooey center. But how do you shred soft cheese without ending up with a mound of clumpy balls or flattened globs? The answer is, with the help of your freezer!

If you're using a soft cheese, simply pop the block, wheel, or triangle into the freezer for 15 minutes. A short stint in the freezer will endow soft cheese with the structural integrity it needs to shred as easily as a semi-hard cheese like cheddar. Freezing the blocks for too long, however, will harden soft cheese too much and thwart attempts to shred it. This hack will work on crumbly cheeses like blue cheese as well. While you might be tempted to simply crumble blue cheese or goat cheese onto the sandwich, the crumbles will retain their shape instead of melding and melting seamlessly with the other type of shredded cheese you use.