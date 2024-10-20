The Pizza-Inspired Twist To Try On Your Next Late-Night Grilled Cheese
It's late and you don't have much in the kitchen to whip up for dinner, or you simply don't have time to make a full meal. We've all been there, some more than others, and a go-to food that can satiate a craving in this late-night conundrum is grilled cheese. A classic version of the sandwich calls for just cheese and bread, but there are many additions to elevate your grilled cheese. So why not lean into another classic snack and add pizza toppings to your next late-night treat?
Chances are high that you already have some pizza toppings that are easy to add to your sandwich. The extra additions will spice up your snack and make it more flavorful and fulfilling. All it takes is a spoonful of that opened jar of marinara in the fridge, a few slices of pepperoni, or those leftover sliced bell peppers from last night's dinner — but there's always room to go for more. Another option is to use garlic bread instead of regular bread to add a crunchy texture similar to pizza crust. You can even take inspiration from our original pepperoni pizza panini recipe.
More ways to turn up your late-night pizza-inspired grilled cheese
The easiest way to add pizza toppings to your grilled cheese is to smash them right inside the sandwich. Spoon some marinara onto the bread along with the cheese, or warm it up in a ramekin and serve it as a dipping sauce. Meats like prosciutto, pepperoni, or leftover sausage can also be added to the inside of the sandwich before heating. If you want to use vegetables like bell peppers or mushrooms, cook them first, although that might be a lot of effort for late-night grub. You can also sprinkle some grated parmesan, shredded mozzarella, Italian seasoning, or pepperoni slices on the outside of the bread and let it all cook to create a pizza-infused crust. Then there are the gourmet pizza toppings that can really take things up a notch, like fresh arugula.
As for how to cook the pizza-inspired grilled cheese, use your go-to technique for a regular version of the sandwich. That means it can go into a pan on the stovetop, in your panini press, or on a baking sheet in the oven, depending on your preference. Just make sure you don't overcook the sandwich if you have cheese or toppings on the outside of the bread. If you've got the time and inclination, finish things off with even more grilled cheese hacks like swapping out the butter for mayonnaise or using a blend of your favorite cheeses.