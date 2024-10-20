The Pizza-Inspired Twist To Try On Your Next Late-Night Grilled Cheese

The easiest way to add pizza toppings to your grilled cheese is to smash them right inside the sandwich. Spoon some marinara onto the bread along with the cheese, or warm it up in a ramekin and serve it as a dipping sauce. Meats like prosciutto, pepperoni, or leftover sausage can also be added to the inside of the sandwich before heating. If you want to use vegetables like bell peppers or mushrooms, cook them first, although that might be a lot of effort for late-night grub. You can also sprinkle some grated parmesan, shredded mozzarella, Italian seasoning, or pepperoni slices on the outside of the bread and let it all cook to create a pizza-infused crust. Then there are the gourmet pizza toppings that can really take things up a notch, like fresh arugula.

As for how to cook the pizza-inspired grilled cheese, use your go-to technique for a regular version of the sandwich. That means it can go into a pan on the stovetop, in your panini press, or on a baking sheet in the oven, depending on your preference. Just make sure you don't overcook the sandwich if you have cheese or toppings on the outside of the bread. If you've got the time and inclination, finish things off with even more grilled cheese hacks like swapping out the butter for mayonnaise or using a blend of your favorite cheeses.