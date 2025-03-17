Here's What Happened To His & Her Bar After Shark Tank
Everyone can relate to the stress that disconnect can cause in a relationship. But what if there was a cure? And what if that came in the form of aphrodisiac snack bars? Rogue-sounding as that may be, hold fire on any pitches: The idea is already taken. Serious "Shark Tank" fans might recall His & Her Bar — a maca-based line of stimulant snacks. Founders Jennifer and Michael Gallagher pitched their business in 2021's Episode 9 of Season 12 with a rap song and a memorable tearful anecdote. Taking to the tank, the couple-duo explained how the snacks were culinary creations to stimulate desire, driving a sense of connection without necessitating physical intimacy. In other words, selling a Cupid's bow in snack bar form.
For the Gallaghers, the importance of reconnecting was profound — both in and outside of their romantic relationship. Jennifer had left what (at least to the outside world) might seem a high-flying career in the corporate world. Beneath the surface, she was struggling to find her "why" and the deeper meaning behind living paycheck to paycheck. As a former member of the Navy, Michael had tried and failed to follow his ultimate career goal of becoming a firefighter, citing his inability to connect as a reason for his dismissal. The couple had clearly taken a leap of faith with these snack bars. But did His & Her Bar go down as one of the best "Shark Tank" food products ever?
What happened to His & Her Bar on Shark Tank?
The Gallagher couple's request was $50,000 in exchange for 10% equity. Donning red shirts — a notable romantic nod — the pitch was emotional from the start; at one point, Michael broke down in tears describing the development of a brain aneurysm (via ABC on YouTube). The outburst lead to an interjection from Kevin O'Leary. "I've lost millions of dollars with bad ideas I didn't know were bad until I realized they didn't work," he said firmly, adding, "The hallmark of an entrepreneur is that you've got to pick yourselves up, and you gotta get going again."
At the time, despite His & Her Bar approaching its one-year anniversary, the Gallaghers had sold just $2,000 of the connection-inducing products. However, this was mid-COVID-19-Pandemic (before Mark Cuban announced that he was leaving "Shark Tank" after 16 seasons). The couple were quick to highlight their need for strategic support, but the limited sales were a clear red flag from the beginning.
Ultimately, while the Sharks acknowledged the couple's drive and authenticity, the fact that the product didn't seem investable pushed funds off the table. It was no-deals all around. "I can't tell you how many times I was so stressed — if I ate 50 of these, it wouldn't change my sex life," Mark Cuban told the couple (via ABC on YouTube). "I'm not going to invest because you're not ready," he finished. "Your lives are not ready yet, product-wise you're not ready yet, so guys, I'm out. Good luck guys."
His & Her Bar After Shark Tank
The Sharks were reluctant to endorse the taste and future of these aphrodisiac bars, but, for a while at least, it looked like the Gallaghers might prove critics wrong. The "Shark Tank" exposure led to a brief boost in sales, with backlogs of orders in 2021. The Gallaghers had only launched a single product called Foreplay and were retailing the bars at $44.28 for 12-packs, or $3.69 each. However, the foundations were still a little shaky. Admittedly, it didn't take long for His & Her Bar to crumble — by 2022, the couple had announced the venture's closure via Instagram.
Today, a private Instagram account for @hisandherbar remains active. With a follower count of 494, it displays no profile image and a simple message in the bio. "Our episode on Shark Tank was filmed in 2020 & since then we have decided to move into another direction w/our biz ventures thanks for watching!" That's the end of that. There have been similar results of businesses rising with that initial publicity boost, only to crash and burn (like this tea brand from "Shark Tank" you should steer clear of buying). But there's no denying that the couple gave their snack-based venture a great go.
Why did His & Her Bar go out of business?
To the best of our knowledge, the Gallaghers have not publicly revealed the reason behind their decision to close the aphrodisiac bar venture. However, it's safe to assume, especially given the Sharks' feedback, that the answer lies somewhere in financial viability. His & Her Bar was self-funded prior to going on the show, and leaving with no financial backing, seems to have continued on that difficult route. Notably, almost 50% of businesses go under within their first five years of operations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Commerce Institute). So, the closure isn't outside of general statistics.
In terms of product analysis and updates around its ingredients, the vanilla, cayenne, and nut-flavored snacks leaned on the powers of a Peruvian root vegetable called maca. While loosely hailed as an aphrodisiac, the general consensus is that maca can only potentially increase libido. The vegetable was central to ancient Incan culture and history, but, in reality, studies have shown it to only marginally outweigh a placebo in terms of aphrodisiac effects.
Its general health benefits ring true (it's one of the super-healthy, possibly life-extending ingredients for smoothies). But perhaps Mark Cuban was simply right, and the bars weren't potent enough to boost sex lives. Interestingly, similar products relying on maca have accumulated poor reviews, with customers citing lackluster effects. Still, to be fair, the couple told The Palm Beach Post in 2021 that the snacks promised more of an all-round lifestyle boost rather than instant gratification.
What's next for His & Her Bar's founders?
At first glance, the Gallaghers seem to have dipped from public sight — at least on the joint entrepreneurial front. Jennifer is now independently focusing on South Florida Luxury Real Estate, with an active social media presence at her Instagram page, @jen_gallagher_. While Michael's current career path is less public, he is focusing heavily on a fitness journey, documenting his Ironman races online at @irongallagher on Instagram. The couple seem happier in each other's company than ever.
As far as any hope of rekindling His & Her Bar? The pair seem to be on completely new paths; that bio announcement citing "another direction" for their former snack bars seems to still ring true. For couples looking to reignite those flames, it seems like you'll have to look elsewhere. But rest assured, there are plenty of other edible aphrodisiacs to enjoy — some of which might already be in your cupboard. Interestingly, zinc could be why baked beans make you feel more romantic. Luckily, maca-based snack bars aren't necessarily the only ticket to a food-based connection.