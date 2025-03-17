Here's What Happened To His & Her Bar After Shark Tank

Everyone can relate to the stress that disconnect can cause in a relationship. But what if there was a cure? And what if that came in the form of aphrodisiac snack bars? Rogue-sounding as that may be, hold fire on any pitches: The idea is already taken. Serious "Shark Tank" fans might recall His & Her Bar — a maca-based line of stimulant snacks. Founders Jennifer and Michael Gallagher pitched their business in 2021's Episode 9 of Season 12 with a rap song and a memorable tearful anecdote. Taking to the tank, the couple-duo explained how the snacks were culinary creations to stimulate desire, driving a sense of connection without necessitating physical intimacy. In other words, selling a Cupid's bow in snack bar form.

For the Gallaghers, the importance of reconnecting was profound — both in and outside of their romantic relationship. Jennifer had left what (at least to the outside world) might seem a high-flying career in the corporate world. Beneath the surface, she was struggling to find her "why" and the deeper meaning behind living paycheck to paycheck. As a former member of the Navy, Michael had tried and failed to follow his ultimate career goal of becoming a firefighter, citing his inability to connect as a reason for his dismissal. The couple had clearly taken a leap of faith with these snack bars. But did His & Her Bar go down as one of the best "Shark Tank" food products ever?