The Tea Brand From Shark Tank You Should Steer Clear Of Buying

It's been over a decade now since Talbott Teas made waves in the "Shark Tank." Their successful audition saw the tea company spread its entrepreneurial wings and land acquisition by Jamba Juice. But after making a countrywide splash over 10 years ago, we recently ranked it the worst among 20 tea brands.

Like one of their products left to steep, Talbott Teas is in hot water for reasons including poor marketing. Navigating the Talbott Teas website will show you the ins and outs of tea-making, including the history and cultures surrounding it. The only thing missing is their products. For a company that set out to sell tea blends, Talbott Teas doesn't seem to be doing so — at least via their website.

While it has a website that's informative in its own right, Talbott Teas leaves us with more questions than answers. What types of tea do they sell? Are their products reliable? Most importantly, where are their products? As much as it is one of "Shark Tank's" success stories, Talbott Teas still leaves us with questions that make us think twice before buying their tea.