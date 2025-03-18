The Absolute Best Decaf Nespresso Pod For Your Late-Night Coffee
Coffee and espresso drinks have been traditionally consumed as after-dinner beverages in a plethora of countries and cultures. Coffee has a rich, indulgent, almost dessert-like flavor profile that makes it the perfect end cap to a meal. Coffee and espresso can also aid digestion by creating an extra-acidic environment in the stomach that helps break down food, perfect for sipping on after a filling meal. But, there is one down side to coffee after dinner, and that's the caffeine content. Luckily, Nespresso makes a range of decaffeinated espresso pods so you can enjoy your favorite post-meal digestive without any worries about being up all night. We ranked every one of Nespresso's decaf pods and chose the Volluto Decaffeinato pod for top spot.
We admittedly had a tough time selecting the highest-ranked, but the Volluto Decaffeinato ultimately came out on top because of its tasty lingering flavor. We also enjoyed the cereal notes in this Nespresso pod and the mild, nutty, and earthy flavors that rounded it all out. If you're more of a sweet coffee drinker, this pod is for you.
How did other decaf pods rank on the list?
The first-place spot on our decaf Nespresso pod rankings was hard-won, with the Ristretto Decaffeinato coming in at a close second. The rich mouthfeel and sweet caramel notes of the Ristretto almost knocked our winning Volluto Decaffeinato out of the top spot. Ultimately, our reviewer enjoyed the more mild flavors of the Volluto compared to the intense Ristretto.
Nespresso knows its way around a good brew, and even if a pod didn't resonate with our reviewer that by no means makes it a bad cup of coffee. Even the worst pod in the decaf rankings, the Gran Lungo Fortado Decaffeinato, didn't come close to being the worst Nespresso pod overall. Our reviewer placed this one at the bottom because of a lack of depth in flavor compared to the rest. If you're interested in doing your own rankings, try visiting a Nespresso boutique shop or ordering a sample sleeve or a discovery pack from the brand. If you come across a pod that doesn't quite hit the mark for you, try using it in a recipe for coffee chia pudding, a classic Italian tiramisu, or a rich and creamy affogato.