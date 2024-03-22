Nespresso's Decaf Coffee Pods Aren't As Caffeine-Free As We Thought

Though caffeine occurs naturally in many foods and drinks we consume, it's still a much-discussed and often controversial subject. How much is too much, how does it affect young children, and does it actually have health benefits? Those are just a few of the unending questions swirling around the caffeine conversation, which tends to change based on what the latest research indicates. One thing we know for sure is that moderation is a good idea in caffeine as in other culinary considerations. That's why it's a bit jarring when industry labeling is not always precise.

For many of us, that's the case upon discovering that decaf coffee isn't strictly devoid of caffeine. Nespresso, to its credit, doesn't simply avoid discussing the misconception of zero caffeine in its coffee pods labeled as "decaffeinated." The company instead offers an explanation and specific stats from which we can gauge whether caffeine discrepancies are a major concern.

First of all, Nespresso assures customers that it always complies with the legal limits of caffeine in its coffee pods labeled as decaf. Per USDA regulations, that would equate to no more than 0.1% of caffeine in packaged coffee on a dry basis. Once brewed and compared to caffeinated counterparts, most decaf coffees sold in the U.S. typically show that 97% of caffeine has been removed. That's a pretty good record — but there's still caffeine in those "decaffeinated" beans.