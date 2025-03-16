This isn't third grade; a Wonder Bread ham and cheese sandwich with a smear of mustard just won't cut it. But you know what sounds absolutely tantalizing? A crispy, toasted and pressed ham panini with melted Swiss and a smattering of Dijon. The simple act of pressing a sandwich into a panini can transform it from basic to gourmet in minutes. If you're lucky enough to own an at-home panini press, important that you maintain it well so you can continue to enjoy toasty, crunchy paninis for generations to come. Upkeep and maintenance often get overlooked in home kitchens, but as someone who ran a commercial kitchen, I can give you all of the do's and don'ts of cleaning a panini press.

If there is a panini press sitting in the cabinet above your refrigerator feeling lonely, it's time you took that bad boy out and gave him some prime counter space. There are endless unique ways to use a panini press beyond your standard pressed sandwich. However, some of them can get pretty messy, especially when there is cheese or oily sauce involved. The catch is, melty cheese thrives in paninis, so you'll want to allow your tools to get a little messy. Just be willing to clean your grill consistently using the proper methods, which, luckily, is a fairly easy thing to do. After you learn the basics, start hunting for the best panini recipes you can find, and enjoy your elevated sandwiches.