This Simple Pantry Ingredient Makes Deep Cleaning Your Waffle Iron A Breeze
How long has it been since you've last cleaned your waffle iron? It's understandable if it's been a while. It is quite difficult to clean after all. Due to its electrical components, you can't place it in the sink or dishwasher or submerge it in water. All you can do is wipe down the inside plates with a damp paper towel or cloth and a little bit of dish soap. This is good to do after each use. But, this method doesn't work when your waffle iron hasn't been thought about in weeks. For really stubborn food stains or oil residue, you can deep clean your waffle iron with baking soda.
Also known as bicarbonate of soda or sodium bicarbonate, this versatile ingredient has found a permanent home in our hearts and pantries. It can be used for baking, weed killing, polishing, and cleaning. On its own, baking soda is mildly abrasive which means it's great at removing tough stains and grease and won't scratch up your kitchen appliances. All you'll need is a little bit of persistence and elbow grease to deep clean your waffle iron.
When mixed with acidic ingredients like lemon juice or vinegar, baking soda can reduce the growth of mold or harmful bacteria. Plus, it is a neutralizer, which makes it great at removing pungent, acidic odors. So, the next time you bring out the waffle iron for an extra crispy grilled cheese or use it to cook tofu, you know baking soda is your secret weapon for cleaning it.
How to use baking soda to clean your waffle iron
Before you deep clean your waffle iron, you should give it a standard clean, focusing on removing dirt from the outside and gently cleaning the inside. There are a few ways you can clean the inside plates. First, use a dry paper towel or damp cloth to wipe away crumbs and oil. For harder-to-remove batter marks, you can place a few drops of cooking oil on the stain, let it sit for a few minutes until it softens, and wipe away. Or you can use chopsticks to remove stuck food. If your waffle plates are removable, you can hand wash them with warm, soapy water. Can't remove them? Dip a cloth in soapy water and carefully clean it.
Once you clean the exterior and interior, you can focus on the deep clean. One way to do that is to mix baking soda and lukewarm water to create a paste. You need enough to cover the entirety of the plates. Let this mixture sit on the plates for roughly 45 minutes before wiping it off with a damp cloth. You can also mix ¼ cup of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide. This mixture can be left on the waffle plate for an hour. Make sure to wipe away any residual baking soda and dry it completely before putting it away. Now you have a freshly clean waffle iron for that leftover mac and cheese or mashed potatoes.