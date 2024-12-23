This Simple Pantry Ingredient Makes Deep Cleaning Your Waffle Iron A Breeze

How long has it been since you've last cleaned your waffle iron? It's understandable if it's been a while. It is quite difficult to clean after all. Due to its electrical components, you can't place it in the sink or dishwasher or submerge it in water. All you can do is wipe down the inside plates with a damp paper towel or cloth and a little bit of dish soap. This is good to do after each use. But, this method doesn't work when your waffle iron hasn't been thought about in weeks. For really stubborn food stains or oil residue, you can deep clean your waffle iron with baking soda.

Also known as bicarbonate of soda or sodium bicarbonate, this versatile ingredient has found a permanent home in our hearts and pantries. It can be used for baking, weed killing, polishing, and cleaning. On its own, baking soda is mildly abrasive which means it's great at removing tough stains and grease and won't scratch up your kitchen appliances. All you'll need is a little bit of persistence and elbow grease to deep clean your waffle iron.

When mixed with acidic ingredients like lemon juice or vinegar, baking soda can reduce the growth of mold or harmful bacteria. Plus, it is a neutralizer, which makes it great at removing pungent, acidic odors. So, the next time you bring out the waffle iron for an extra crispy grilled cheese or use it to cook tofu, you know baking soda is your secret weapon for cleaning it.

