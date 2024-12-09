The Takeout Utensil You Need To Perfectly Clean Your Waffle Iron

Cleaning a waffle iron is such a tedious task. You can't unplug it and wash it at the sink and neither can you give it a quick wipe down with a cloth in the same way as you'd clean a crepe maker or cast iron skillet because of the griddled indentations. There are simply too many troughs for the batter to seep into and little wiggle room for a regular sponge to get in there and dislodge any burnt bits. The good news is you likely have a takeout utensil in your kitchen drawer that's the perfect shape and size for cleaning around those fiddly indentations: a pair of chopsticks.

Takeout chopsticks are brilliant for cleaning waffle irons because they have blunt tips and are usually made of heat and water resistant bamboo or birch that don't scratch the heated plates like metal utensils or scouring pads would. They also have a small tip that can glide along the avenues and hinges of the griddle, helping to displace batter that's doggedly sticking to the edges.

To get started, run a chopstick along the hash-style design while the appliance is safely unplugged but the plates are still warm (it's tricky to remove cooled burnt bits that are clinging to the surface). You can also place a wad of damp paper towel over the end of your chopstick so it can absorb grease as you swipe it along the canals and maneuver it around the raised areas.

