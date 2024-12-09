The Takeout Utensil You Need To Perfectly Clean Your Waffle Iron
Cleaning a waffle iron is such a tedious task. You can't unplug it and wash it at the sink and neither can you give it a quick wipe down with a cloth in the same way as you'd clean a crepe maker or cast iron skillet because of the griddled indentations. There are simply too many troughs for the batter to seep into and little wiggle room for a regular sponge to get in there and dislodge any burnt bits. The good news is you likely have a takeout utensil in your kitchen drawer that's the perfect shape and size for cleaning around those fiddly indentations: a pair of chopsticks.
Takeout chopsticks are brilliant for cleaning waffle irons because they have blunt tips and are usually made of heat and water resistant bamboo or birch that don't scratch the heated plates like metal utensils or scouring pads would. They also have a small tip that can glide along the avenues and hinges of the griddle, helping to displace batter that's doggedly sticking to the edges.
To get started, run a chopstick along the hash-style design while the appliance is safely unplugged but the plates are still warm (it's tricky to remove cooled burnt bits that are clinging to the surface). You can also place a wad of damp paper towel over the end of your chopstick so it can absorb grease as you swipe it along the canals and maneuver it around the raised areas.
Clean your waffle iron to boost its longevity
The damp paper towels will act as a buffer between your chopstick and the non-stick surface of your waffle iron, protecting it from damage. Plus, they'll catch any crumbs and crispy particles as you sweep them along the valleys of the plates. Once you've removed any food remnants, you can simply discard the used paper towels and give the plates a wipe down with some soapy water to remove leftover grease released from the fat and sugar used in your classic buttermilk waffle batter.
Cleaning your waffle iron after each use is essential to maximizing its longevity but its also super-important to making the best homemade waffles. This is because the presence of dried on foods can hamper the effectiveness of your appliance as well as cause unwanted smells. While a toothbrush or bottle cleaner are both useful tools for doing a deep clean of the plates, they can harbor germs in their bristles and need to be sanitized. A chopstick, however, can be easily washed and dried after use, ready for next time. Even if you have a waffle maker with removable plates that can be washed in the sink, a chopstick is still useful for getting into the hinged area at the back of the appliance and shifting stubborn remnants of batter that have dripped out the sides. They're also perfect for cleaning up the mess made from whipping up a batch of crispy rice waffles or chaffles.