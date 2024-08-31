You Can (And Should) Use Your Waffle Iron To Cook Tofu
The waffle iron is a versatile appliance, versed in far more than just making waffles. In fact, this one tool can make you fall in love with tofu again. The waffle iron is to tofu what the air fryer is to potatoes (or really any fried vegetable). With a quick trip between the griddles, foodies can achieve crisp-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside tofu without a bunch of oil or constant flipping. Plus, thanks to the cubed grid in the waffle iron, that crispy tofu can be easily sliced into clean-edged cubes with golden-brown edges using a large chef's knife.
To do it, preheat your waffle iron (if it has heat settings, set it to medium) and cut the tofu into inch-thick strips. The thinner you slice your strips, the crispier they will come out. Some models have nonstick griddles, but if you need to coat your waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray, now is the time. Then, carefully place your tofu strips onto the grid, and close the lid to press down. Depending on your waffle iron, your tofu should crisp up in three to 10 minutes between the hot plates, but whatever the duration, your appliance's standard waffle cooking setting will work just fine here to toast the tofu.
Two-sided heat is tailor-made for creating effortlessly crispy tofu
For best results, use firm or extra-firm tofu packaged in water. Firmer varieties feature greater structural integrity for toasting and slicing into cubes, and the higher moisture content helps the tofu crisp up without drying out or breaking apart. (Trader Joe's High Protein Super Firm Organic Tofu is our favorite store-bought brand, for the record.) For an extra crispy exterior, dredge your tofu strips in cornstarch before griddling 'em. Before toasting, you could also brine your tofu in paprika or liquid smoke for a bold, savory, smoky flavor. Any tofu marinade is going to elevate the taste of your tofu waffle.
To serve, you could toss those crispy cubes into a fresh green salad, soup, or warm grain bowl. Or, keep your tofu waffle intact rather than slicing it into cubes and use it as a flavorful, savory base for other dishes. You could load it with black and white sesame seeds, a drizzle of sriracha, furikake flakes, chopped chives, and pickled ginger ribbons. A tofu waffle would also make a killer savory, protein-rich fried chicken and waffles, drizzled with hot honey and black vinegar. Or, top a tofu waffle with a smear of gochujang and this Asian-inspired coleslaw with red cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and scallions. Finally, you could use a tofu waffle as the vehicle for a fried egg with chimichurri for brunch, or use it to make a pizza with cheese, tomato sauce, and pepperoni.