You Can (And Should) Use Your Waffle Iron To Cook Tofu

The waffle iron is a versatile appliance, versed in far more than just making waffles. In fact, this one tool can make you fall in love with tofu again. The waffle iron is to tofu what the air fryer is to potatoes (or really any fried vegetable). With a quick trip between the griddles, foodies can achieve crisp-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside tofu without a bunch of oil or constant flipping. Plus, thanks to the cubed grid in the waffle iron, that crispy tofu can be easily sliced into clean-edged cubes with golden-brown edges using a large chef's knife.

To do it, preheat your waffle iron (if it has heat settings, set it to medium) and cut the tofu into inch-thick strips. The thinner you slice your strips, the crispier they will come out. Some models have nonstick griddles, but if you need to coat your waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray, now is the time. Then, carefully place your tofu strips onto the grid, and close the lid to press down. Depending on your waffle iron, your tofu should crisp up in three to 10 minutes between the hot plates, but whatever the duration, your appliance's standard waffle cooking setting will work just fine here to toast the tofu.