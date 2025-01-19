The Best Way To Clean A Messy Panini Press Is Also The Simplest
While it is commonly associated with crispy, melty sandwiches, a panini press can have many uses beyond being a fancy sandwich maker. A panini press can be used for grilling, frying, reheating, and crisping, among other things, but that versatility brings cleanup with it. Kitchen appliances such as the panini press can be tricky to clean, especially when trying to remove pesky (and crispy) bits that seem superglued to the inside.
Fortunately, cleaning this often messy appliance is quite easy. All it takes is a few simple kitchen tools. After unplugging the panini press and letting it cool for a bit, do a surface-level clean with a damp paper towel to get rid of crumbs. Once the initial wipe-down is complete, take a sponge with warm (but not super-hot) soapy water and scrub firmly wherever there's remaining debris or oil. This will help clear all the press's ridges and keep its non-stick coating both clean and intact.
While getting stubborn bits of melty bread and cheese off a press can be frustrating, using sharp objects like steel wool, forks, and knives should be avoided. Sharp objects can scratch the surface of a panini press and loosen the non-stick coating, potentially causing it to flake into your food.
Treat your panini press like a waffle iron
Before cleaning a panini press, keep in mind another mainstay in the kitchen: the waffle iron. Both machines can last a long time with proper care, and both require careful cleaning due to their ridged interiors. A simple sponge and soap combo works well for cleaning a panini press, but other tools can be useful, too. One such tool for cleaning tricky areas around a press's ridges is a toothbrush. It works perfectly for getting into the cracks of a waffle iron, and will do the same for the panini press, allowing for firm scrubbing without the risk of scratching the interior.
For an even more efficient clean, make a paste with warm water and baking soda, and press it onto the surface. After a few minutes, wipe the mixture away with a cloth. Additionally, a pair of chopsticks can also come to the rescue when it comes to cleaning a panini press. Chopsticks are a secret weapon for cleaning waffle irons, and they work just as well with this appliance since the tips are blunt enough to dislodge debris and made of material that won't scratch non-stick coatings. Even better, wrapping the tips in a damp paper towel can soak up any lingering oil.
As with a waffle iron, a well-cleaned panini press can work magic on multiple foods. It can breathe new life into leftover pizza or create a deliciously crispy crust on grilled cheese. Keeping it clean maintains its tip-top shape, ensuring that future meals don't stick or burn.