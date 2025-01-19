The Best Way To Clean A Messy Panini Press Is Also The Simplest

While it is commonly associated with crispy, melty sandwiches, a panini press can have many uses beyond being a fancy sandwich maker. A panini press can be used for grilling, frying, reheating, and crisping, among other things, but that versatility brings cleanup with it. Kitchen appliances such as the panini press can be tricky to clean, especially when trying to remove pesky (and crispy) bits that seem superglued to the inside.

Fortunately, cleaning this often messy appliance is quite easy. All it takes is a few simple kitchen tools. After unplugging the panini press and letting it cool for a bit, do a surface-level clean with a damp paper towel to get rid of crumbs. Once the initial wipe-down is complete, take a sponge with warm (but not super-hot) soapy water and scrub firmly wherever there's remaining debris or oil. This will help clear all the press's ridges and keep its non-stick coating both clean and intact.

While getting stubborn bits of melty bread and cheese off a press can be frustrating, using sharp objects like steel wool, forks, and knives should be avoided. Sharp objects can scratch the surface of a panini press and loosen the non-stick coating, potentially causing it to flake into your food.

