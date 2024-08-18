The Baking Tool That Helps Give Grilled Cheese The Ultimate Crust
The only thing better than a grilled cheese sandwich is a crispy grilled cheese sandwich. There's something about a crunchy crust that enhances the overall dish, creating the perfect frame for the gooey, melty cheese within. If you're ready to take this classic comfort meal to the next level and make it taste like it came from your favorite restaurant, press it down with a pan once cooking is nearly complete to impart an extra crispy exterior to your sandwich.
Using a cake pan, loaf pan, or even a sheet pan to smoosh the grilled cheese while it's still cooking will act similarly to a panini maker, creating a dreamy texture that will take this dish to new texture heights. Of course, this hack could work using other objects as well. If you do not have a pan at your disposal, try pushing it down with the removable rack of your toaster oven or your cooling rack for cookies. This will not only add some crisp but will create subtle lines reminiscent of a genuine grilled sandwich or one made in a panini maker.
Other ways to make extra crispy grilled cheese sandwiches
Another way to upgrade your grilled cheese is with a grated cheese crust. Simply sprinkle some parmesan or another dry cheese on each piece of buttered bread before cooking it on each side. You could also add some crunch with the help of a thin layer of mayonnaise on each side or by cooking the bread separately before joining it as a sandwich with your selected type of cheese in the middle. You could even toast each slice beforehand. And you should also consider the type of pan you are using to cook your sandwich; many recommend using cast iron over other materials.
As for how to cook the grilled cheese, to attain a crunchy exterior, it's best to cook it low and slow, rather than shock the bread and cheese with high heat and open the door for a potentially burnt result. Instead of turning up the stove, put it on low and let your dish warm slowly. This will offer you more control over the outcome.