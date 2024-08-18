The Baking Tool That Helps Give Grilled Cheese The Ultimate Crust

The only thing better than a grilled cheese sandwich is a crispy grilled cheese sandwich. There's something about a crunchy crust that enhances the overall dish, creating the perfect frame for the gooey, melty cheese within. If you're ready to take this classic comfort meal to the next level and make it taste like it came from your favorite restaurant, press it down with a pan once cooking is nearly complete to impart an extra crispy exterior to your sandwich.

Using a cake pan, loaf pan, or even a sheet pan to smoosh the grilled cheese while it's still cooking will act similarly to a panini maker, creating a dreamy texture that will take this dish to new texture heights. Of course, this hack could work using other objects as well. If you do not have a pan at your disposal, try pushing it down with the removable rack of your toaster oven or your cooling rack for cookies. This will not only add some crisp but will create subtle lines reminiscent of a genuine grilled sandwich or one made in a panini maker.