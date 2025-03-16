12 Best Ways To Upgrade Simple Buttered Noodles

On days when you have plenty of time to spend in the kitchen, it can be fun to take on some project cooking, meticulously measuring out a long list of ingredients, practicing complex cooking techniques, and patiently waiting by the oven for your masterpiece to be complete. But for most of us, that's just not something we can do every day of the week. A lot of the time, we have to resort to simple, easy meals — and often, those are the dishes that deliver the most comfort. And there's perhaps no simpler, easier meal than a humble bowl of buttered noodles. Carbs and fat married together in perfect harmony, buttered noodles are there for you when you have barely anything in the house to eat, when you're feeling sick and aren't up to cooking, or when you just need a hug in food form.

This classic combo stands all on its own, and it doesn't need anything else to shine. But if you do want to doctor up a basic bowl of buttered noodles, it's incredibly easy to do so. Since you're pretty much working with a blank slate, there are tons of additions you can make to this staple meal to up the flavor ante just enough to feel like you're really eating something gourmet. Check out these quick and easy ideas to take your buttered noodles to the next level, and you'll find that making this classic, simple dish is tastier than ever.