The great thing about this simple pairing is it's good enough as it is, but can also be changed at whims and still turn out great. Starting with the noodles themselves: Although egg noodle is the most common, feel free to use any noodle and pasta variety you have in the pantry. It may not seem like much, but even the different shapes can result in different taste and mouthfeel.

With flavor combinations, there are also quite a few you can try out. Give the dish an Asian flair with soy sauce and sesame oil, or perhaps a few spoons of chili oil if you like things spicy. You can also sprinkle some fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, dill, or chives, into the melted butter to give the dish an aromatic undertone. For a richer taste and texture, some shredded cheese or a few dollops of cream cheese or heavy cream will do the trick. And if you just want something quick, a squeeze of lemon is more than enough.

As for the eggs, a simple fry as usual is always good. If it gets too repetitive, switch it up with the viral feta fried eggs for some instant excitement. Don't hesitate to bring in some other classic breakfast companies like bacon, mushrooms, potatoes, spinach, cherry tomatoes, etc. for a more familiar taste and greater nutritional value. Whatever you're thinking of trying, give it a whirl. It just might work splendidly!