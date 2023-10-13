Top Buttered Noodles With A Fried Egg For A Hearty Pasta Breakfast
There's nothing like delicious, flavorful food to kickstart the morning the right way. After all, a good breakfast is a great way to start the day. Of course, given how busy and hectic life can get, we can't help but resort to cereals or sandwiches most of the time. Well, you don't always have to limit the menu to the same two or three dishes. What if we told you it was possible to have pasta for breakfast without spending too much time and energy? The idea isn't so far-fetched if you're whipping up a plate of buttered noodles topped with a fried egg.
This humble pairing may seem a little dull at first, but it's the simplicity that makes it so good. The velvety, tender strands of noodles are the perfect canvas for the crispy-edged egg and its creamy, luscious yolk. Each forkful brings a delightful and utterly satisfying mouthfeel. Then you have the buttery sweetness that overwhelms the senses in the best possible way. Coupled with the freshly cooked warmth, this dish exudes a wholesome sense of comfort while indulging the palate with rich, hearty flavors. It's a little bit different from the typical omelet, but still carries all the hallmarks for a good, satisfying breakfast.
A breakfast food you can get creative with
The great thing about this simple pairing is it's good enough as it is, but can also be changed at whims and still turn out great. Starting with the noodles themselves: Although egg noodle is the most common, feel free to use any noodle and pasta variety you have in the pantry. It may not seem like much, but even the different shapes can result in different taste and mouthfeel.
With flavor combinations, there are also quite a few you can try out. Give the dish an Asian flair with soy sauce and sesame oil, or perhaps a few spoons of chili oil if you like things spicy. You can also sprinkle some fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, dill, or chives, into the melted butter to give the dish an aromatic undertone. For a richer taste and texture, some shredded cheese or a few dollops of cream cheese or heavy cream will do the trick. And if you just want something quick, a squeeze of lemon is more than enough.
As for the eggs, a simple fry as usual is always good. If it gets too repetitive, switch it up with the viral feta fried eggs for some instant excitement. Don't hesitate to bring in some other classic breakfast companies like bacon, mushrooms, potatoes, spinach, cherry tomatoes, etc. for a more familiar taste and greater nutritional value. Whatever you're thinking of trying, give it a whirl. It just might work splendidly!