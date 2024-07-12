Bulk Up Garlic Butter Noodles With A Protein Addition

Whether you're on a limited budget, short on time, or just nostalgic for a childhood meal, there aren't many simple dishes that hit the spot quite like a heaping pile of saucy, salty, garlic buttered noodles. But we've all heard the phrase "proteins are the building blocks of life," and sometimes a plate of plain noodles isn't going to cut it in the nutrition department for an adult body. Luckily, there are some uncomplicated, flavorful ways to bulk up your buttered noodles with a protein addition you'll actually want to eat.

For the omnivore crowd, recipe developer Kristen Carli, the author of our favorite creamy garlic butter noodles recipe, suggests adding shrimp or salmon to the dish for a great pairing. This garlic butter shrimp recipe is a no-brainer in terms of flavor pairings, and char is a less expensive alternative to salmon you could try as well. For an even simpler add-in, smoked fish is quick and easy to incorporate. Simply break it up with your hands and toss it into the pan to warm with the rest of the noodles.

Scallops are another lean protein that would make a luxurious addition, and are quick to sear off in a pan with some butter while your noodles cook. Shredding up part of a rotisserie chicken is also a fast and low-effort way to add protein to a basic pasta, not to mention all the delicious ways you can use up the leftover rotisserie chicken to make meals easier later in the week. If you go this route, you may want to increase the sauce in your recipe to make sure all the chicken is coated in that garlicky, buttery goodness.