Bulk Up Garlic Butter Noodles With A Protein Addition
Whether you're on a limited budget, short on time, or just nostalgic for a childhood meal, there aren't many simple dishes that hit the spot quite like a heaping pile of saucy, salty, garlic buttered noodles. But we've all heard the phrase "proteins are the building blocks of life," and sometimes a plate of plain noodles isn't going to cut it in the nutrition department for an adult body. Luckily, there are some uncomplicated, flavorful ways to bulk up your buttered noodles with a protein addition you'll actually want to eat.
For the omnivore crowd, recipe developer Kristen Carli, the author of our favorite creamy garlic butter noodles recipe, suggests adding shrimp or salmon to the dish for a great pairing. This garlic butter shrimp recipe is a no-brainer in terms of flavor pairings, and char is a less expensive alternative to salmon you could try as well. For an even simpler add-in, smoked fish is quick and easy to incorporate. Simply break it up with your hands and toss it into the pan to warm with the rest of the noodles.
Scallops are another lean protein that would make a luxurious addition, and are quick to sear off in a pan with some butter while your noodles cook. Shredding up part of a rotisserie chicken is also a fast and low-effort way to add protein to a basic pasta, not to mention all the delicious ways you can use up the leftover rotisserie chicken to make meals easier later in the week. If you go this route, you may want to increase the sauce in your recipe to make sure all the chicken is coated in that garlicky, buttery goodness.
Plants can also pack a protein punch
For those who don't eat meat, Kristen Carli explains that garlic butter noodles "would be really good paired with steamed green beans and chickpeas." Green peas have a good amount of protein packed into those little green pearls, and can be quickly added from your freezer straight into the pan with your pasta to heat through. The same is true for spinach, broccoli florets, and even yellow corn, which are all ready to use from frozen if you're pressed for time.
Tofu is also high in protein, yet lacks excitement for some. Thankfully, there are so many great ways to add more flavor to tofu. Along with having a smaller impact on the environment than animal proteins, nuts and seeds are another excellent source of protein. Try incorporating them into your pasta for a simple protein boost, like in this easy pumpkin seed pesto pasta recipe, or by sautéing hemp seeds in butter or oil and topping your noodles with these high-protein hearts, which have 3 grams of protein per tablespoon.
Cheese is also a delicious way to add protein to pasta, and a 4-ounce ball of burrata contains over 10 grams of protein. Simply drain the water from the burrata, pat it dry with a paper towel, slice the top open to sprinkle it with salt, and add it directly onto your pasta in the serving bowl. No matter which protein you choose, your body will be grateful for the fuel you're giving it to get through the day.