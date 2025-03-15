The Punchy Seasoning Bobby Flay Uses For Tri-Tip Steaks

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves dining out in NYC just as much as grilling at home, and when he's grilling at home, he does it with one particularly punchy seasoning. Today's Flay tip for home cooks is all about leveling up your go-to steak recipes, and when tri-tip's on the menu, this succulent cut doesn't need a whole lot of extra help to shine, flavor-wise. Tri-tip steak is the darling of the California barbecue scene and the primo choice cut for making juicy steak tips. As the chef explains in an instructional video via Food Network, the tri-tip comes from the bottom of the sirloin, a particularly flavorful cut. To showcase that naturally robust, savory, meaty flavor, granulated garlic is the best tool for the job.

If you've never worked with it before, granulated garlic is dehydrated minced garlic cloves. Whereas garlic powder is ground in a food processor, granulated garlic retains a coarser cornmeal-like texture, which better adheres to the surface of the meat than its ultra-fine powder counterpart. It won't fall off and gunk up your grill mid-cook. Plus, there's umami flavor bursting in every one of those coarse granules for a big impact on the palette. A 25-ounce container of Spice Classics' Granulated Garlic runs for $11.95 on Amazon and is enough to make multiple steak dinners for a houseful of hungry barbecue guests.