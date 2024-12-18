The Cooking Mistake That Made Your Pork Chops Dry

Whether you pan-sear, grill, bake, air fry, or broil your pork chops, chances are you're probably overcooking them. Since pork chops are such a lean cut of meat, they cook ultra-fast and aren't very forgiving to overcooking, even if it's just a few minutes too long. If your chops turned out tough and unpleasantly chewy, overcooking is the culprit.

Advertisement

"But, Tasting Table," you might be wondering, "how could I have overcooked my pork chops when I followed the recipe exactly — and measured the temperature?" Allow us to introduce a longtime nemesis of ours, and of every home cook who's ever been forced to throw away an indelible, overcooked pan of meat before: carryover cooking.

Carryover cooking is what happens when the retained heat inside the chops continues to cook the meat even after it's been taken off of the grill or stovetop. The concept is similar to how brownies slightly continue to bake after being removed from the oven due to the heat trapped inside the glass or ceramic baking dish. It's all about the laws of thermodynamics as energy changes form. The natural water and fat content in the meat act as insulators, trapping that heat inside and causing the meat to continue to rise in temperature. Carryover cooking can make a difference of five to 25 degrees Fahrenheit (that's major). If you remove your pork chops from the heat when they reach their desired finished temperature, then you've already passed the point of no return.

Advertisement