Make Croutons You Could Never Get At The Store With This Type Of Bread

Given their simplicity, croutons really punch above their weight in the kitchen. They can add so much texture and additional flavor to salads and soups. Wise cooks know that croutons are the solution to repurposing leftover bread, as the stale slices magically transform into crunchy morsels with minimal effort. Croutons are available to buy pre-made from the grocery store however, we strongly encourage you to make them at home, as they will be fresher and will cost less. While it's common to use baguettes, sourdough, or even cornbread for croutons, the possibilities are actually endless. One type of bread you might overlook as a crouton contender is sweet bread (not to be confused with sweetbreads, which are a type of offal).

Traditionally a savory element, croutons absorb any flavor you throw their way. Commonly seasoned with butter, garlic, or herbs, a crouton can just as easily take on a sweet flavor profile. While you can use cinnamon raisin bread croutons to top a savory pumpkin soup or a fall salad with apples and roasted squash, there are many potential uses for these dessert-like croutons. For example, sweet croutons would be an excellent topper for ice cream, or even puddings like chocolate, tapioca, or rice pudding.