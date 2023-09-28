Biscuit Croutons Will Add A Buttery Crunch To Your Soups

Biscuits are fluffy, buttery, and utterly decadent quick bread rolls that accompany breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but they go stale after sitting in the breadbox or fridge for too long. Instead of throwing them away, you can do with stale biscuits what you'd do with any other type of stale bread: Make croutons!

At first glance, biscuits are less-likely candidates for croutons because they get denser and heavier as they grow stale instead of drying out like most bread types. This is due to a comparably high fat content from ingredients like butter, shortening, or lard. A high fat content actually works in a crouton's favor, though, providing a comforting and rich taste while precluding the need for the added oils and seasonings normally used to flavor conventional croutons.

All you need for tasty, buttery biscuit croutons are the biscuits themselves cut into bite-sized pieces. A short stint in the oven will transform them from dense and hard to crunchy, light garnishes that upgrade your favorite soups. Toasting them in this way will also revive their flavor, highlighting the buttery richness they're famous for and ridding them of an unpleasantly stale aftertaste.