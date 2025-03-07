REVIEW: Nespresso's Aeroccino 4 Refresh Is Completely Worth The Upgrade

If you've ever been in the market for an easy solution to at-home latte making, chances are you've come across the Nespresso brand at least once or twice. Its machines are intuitive to use with a consumer-friendly design perfect for those wanting quality coffee without undergoing a steep learning curve. However, any coffee enthusiast knows that milk can make or break your morning pick-me-up. Enter: Nespresso's line of Aeroccino milk frothers, the company's foolproof solution to achieving well-textured milk.

Nespresso's foray into the milk-frothing sphere began with the launch of its first Aeroccino in 2006, a solution to easy latte-making for those with Nespresso machines that didn't have a steam wand. The Aeroccino has gone through a few iterations since and is now on a redesign of its fourth, dubbed the "Aeroccino 4 Refresh." It's a sleek, chrome pitcher-style frother that wouldn't look out of place on any kitchen countertop. Best of all, you don't need to be a barista who can pour stellar latte art to use the Aeroccino machines effectively. We got our hands on one to test out and see if it's worth the buy (or the upgrade, if you currently have an older model) — after all, aesthetic doesn't always equate to functionality.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.