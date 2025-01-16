Can You Clean Your Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother In The Dishwasher?

A standalone milk frother can elevate your homemade coffee experience, quickly raising it to coffee shop level. For die-hard Nespresso fans, the choice of a frother is a matter of deciding between the few available models offered by the company. Many customers opt for the sleek Aeroccino3, Nespresso's lowest-priced standalone milk frother. Like most coffee gadgets, milk frothers need regular cleaning to stay in top condition. In fact, it's recommended that you clean the Aeroccino3 after every single use. Those of us who like shortcuts might plan on sticking the frother in the dishwasher and calling it a day, but unfortunately, that's not possible with Aeroccino3; This particular model is not dishwasher safe.

Advertisement

Primarily, this is about ensuring user safety. Water and electricity have never been the best of friends. The bottom of the Aeroccino3 jug connects directly to the base, which is then plugged into the electrical outlet, so it's crucial that it never comes in contact with water. The Aeroccino3 should only ever be washed by hand, but even then, you need to be mindful not to submerge the two parts of the machine in water, and double-check that they're completely dry before using the frother again.