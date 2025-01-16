Can You Clean Your Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother In The Dishwasher?
A standalone milk frother can elevate your homemade coffee experience, quickly raising it to coffee shop level. For die-hard Nespresso fans, the choice of a frother is a matter of deciding between the few available models offered by the company. Many customers opt for the sleek Aeroccino3, Nespresso's lowest-priced standalone milk frother. Like most coffee gadgets, milk frothers need regular cleaning to stay in top condition. In fact, it's recommended that you clean the Aeroccino3 after every single use. Those of us who like shortcuts might plan on sticking the frother in the dishwasher and calling it a day, but unfortunately, that's not possible with Aeroccino3; This particular model is not dishwasher safe.
Primarily, this is about ensuring user safety. Water and electricity have never been the best of friends. The bottom of the Aeroccino3 jug connects directly to the base, which is then plugged into the electrical outlet, so it's crucial that it never comes in contact with water. The Aeroccino3 should only ever be washed by hand, but even then, you need to be mindful not to submerge the two parts of the machine in water, and double-check that they're completely dry before using the frother again.
How to safely clean your trusty Aeroccino3
Everything you need to clean your Aeroccino is already at your kitchen sink. First, make sure the machine is cold, turned off, and unplugged. Then, take off removable parts such as the lid and the whisk inside. All parts can be cleaned with dishwashing detergent under cold water. If you use a sponge, make sure it's non-abrasive and safe for Teflon. The next cleaning tip is not Nespresso certified; It comes from loyal Nespresso users on Reddit. They recommend filling up the machine with water, adding a few drops of dish detergent, and then running it on the froth setting.
Whichever cleaning strategy you opt for, make it a daily routine. Otherwise, your Aeroccino can start performing poorly — for example, not frothing like it should. It could also start heating up too fast and flashing the red light if there is milk residue left in the machine. You might even find burned spots inside the jug. Finally, don't sweeten the milk before you froth it. As the sweetener melts, it gets sticky and hard to clean, so it's much better to add it directly your coffee after pouring it in a cup.