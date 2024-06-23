Here's Why Your Nespresso Aeroccino Isn't Frothing Like It Should Be

It's simply not a latte without a heavenly layer of foamed steam milk, which is why the Nespresso Aeroccino is such a hero of a machine for those who like to make their morning drinks at home. This hands-free frother creates hot and cold foam automatically, freeing you up to get on with prepping your morning coffee. But if your Aeroccino isn't frothing like it should, you might need to examine the setup of your machine in addition to the type and temperature of milk you've been using.

The first step to improving the frothiness of the milk in your Nespresso appliance is to give it a thorough clean. This includes the canister and the metal coil attachment on the whisk. You'll also need to make sure you're using the correct parts. For example, the Aeroccino3 includes a removable coiled whisk that can be taken out from the base and clipped to the side to make hot milk for flat whites or other beverages that don't require foam. Always clip the coil back onto the bottom of the frother so it can create those characteristic air bubbles in your milk. If you've just used your machine and it's still hot, allow it to cool before making another serving of foam, or you may again find that the results aren't as frothy as desired. This is because the device can overheat, which hampers the length of it's regular running period. The simple solution is to give your frother a rinse in cold water in between uses.