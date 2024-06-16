How To Clean Your Nespresso Aeroccino For Consistently Frothy Results

While a cup of black coffee may be enough to carry you through the morning drudgery, learning to use a milk frother can easily transform a dull routine into a daily luxury. Nespresso's Aeroccino is one of the best milk frothers on the market, but having nice things means you have to take care of them if you want them to last. The good news is that cleaning the Aeroccino is really easy, the slightly less good news is that it needs to be cleaned after every use to avoid coating the interior with burnt milk. There is an efficient way to clean burnt milk off your milk frother but it's not something you should rely on if you want the appliance to last.

There is more than one Aeroccino model on the market, so you'll want to be 100% certain which model you are attempting to clean because most of them are not dishwasher safe. Only the latest model, the Aeroccino 4, can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Previous models are not even entirely waterproof so be careful that you aren't submerging them in water or running the sink over the exterior as you could damage the electrical components on the bottom. Now that we have those disclaimers out of the way, we can dive into the actual cleaning process.