The Absolute Best Cold Foam Brand For Your Coffee Routine

Starbucks put cold foam on the map when it made it widely available across its locations in 2018. Ever since, at-home baristas have been searching for a way to bring the perfectly sweet and creamy topping to their own coffee that compares to the coffee giant's version. Luckily, there are a few brands making it super easy to have the Starbucks cold foam experience at home just by making a quick stop at the grocery store. When ranking nine store-bought cold foams, Tasting Table chose International Delight's sweet and creamy cold foam for the top spot.

We chose this cold foam for its ideal consistency and not-too-sweet flavor that would pair nicely with all blends or roasts of coffee and complement whatever syrups or extra flavors you might want to add. It's also one of the more popular brands in the rankings, making it accessible enough to be your ole' reliable cold foam. The consistency of the International Delight brand cold foams is why it secured both the first and second place spots (second place went to its caramel macchiato cold foam) on our rankings.

A cold foam needs to be light and fluffy enough to not immediately melt into your coffee like a normal creamer, but shouldn't be as stiff as whipped cream, either. Cold foam that slowly incorporates into an icy glass of cold brew and draws out a delicious, creamy flavor in your coffee is the true — no pun intended –sweet spot.

