Give Your Coffee A Fall Makeover With A One-Ingredient Cold Foam Boost

When fall settles in, that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to iced coffee. Sure, maybe you've unearthed your favorite scarf and caught yourself doing a Google search for nearby pumpkin patches. But cold brew can easily last into autumn, especially when you spruce your coffee up with the addition of pumpkin pie spice in your cold foam.

Cold foam — a mixture of whipped milk and flavoring — can elevate any iced coffee. Due to its aerated texture, the foam gracefully settles atop your coffee, gradually permeating the drink as you stir and sip. It's luxurious, easy to make, and irresistibly pretty.

A cold foam can be flavored with anything, ranging from blended banana to vanilla syrup. To concoct a cold foam that sits well with fall, mix heavy cream, milk, a sweetener like sugar, pumpkin purée, and a dash of pumpkin pie spice. While the pumpkin puree will add a warm flavor, it is the pumpkin pie spice, which contains cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and ginger, that imparts the true essence of autumn.